Masterpiece Appoints Two New Branch Managers

Leon Strockyj's new role will focus on managing the Philadelphia office location, and providing superior customer service and expert knowledge to local clients. Strockyj's 30+ years in the industry – including 17 years with Masterpiece – will provide a wealth of shipping and brokerage experience for clients and the growing staff to learn from.

"Leon has proven to be a very effective at managing and educating the staff in our Philadelphia branch, as well as providing the client base with top-level customer service. It was the right move to propel the office forward – we're glad to have such loyal, hard-working employees at Masterpiece," stated Thomas Gilgen, President of Masterpiece International. Strockyj will be based in Philadelphia and report directly to Thomas Gilgen.

Alessandra Brocca's new role will focus on managing the San Francisco office's Fine Arts Division, developing client and agent relationships, and overseeing all aspects of fine art operations in the Bay Area. Brocca worked in Masterpiece's Washington D.C. office as a Museum Services Coordinator since April of 2004, and has acquired great experience servicing a client base from Pennsylvania to North Carolina.

"Alessandra is a leader in our company and will continue to lead a team committed to bringing Masterpiece-level services to the [Bay Area] region," said John O'Halloran, President, Fine Arts and Security Group, "Over the years we've focused on, and have been very fortunate to, maintain a number of knowledgeable team members." Brocca will be based in San Francisco and report to Tina Sullivan, Vice President, Fine Arts Western Region.

The newly promoted Branch Managers will lead teams in their respective regions to provide premier logistics, shipping, and brokerage services to address Masterpiece clients' needs and improve supply chains.

About Masterpiece International

Masterpiece International was founded in 1989 in New York City, where its headquarters remains the preeminent logistics provider to the fine arts community, and a wide range of specialty industries, for nearly three decades. It has since expanded into 16 locations across the United States, with access to every major U.S. port and airport, and an expansive worldwide network. Find out more at www.masterpieceintl.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masterpiece-appoints-two-new-branch-managers-300666586.html

SOURCE Masterpiece International

Related Links

http://www.masterpieceintl.com

