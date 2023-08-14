Masterpiece International Expands Service Offerings with New Chicago Gateway Facility

News provided by

Masterpiece International

14 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterpiece International is proud to announce the opening of a new full-service Chicago Gateway Operation.  The strategically located facility provides an enhanced and comprehensive set of logistics capabilities in the market.

Continue Reading

As a CFS and CBW, the new facility will offer clients an expansive set of high-value services, customized to meet customers' needs. Leveraging technology, analytics, and automation, Masterpiece International goes beyond global freight transport to provide specialized services including LCL Advantage, air export express & consolidated services, inventory management, pick & pack, long-term storage solutions, and hazardous materials certified experts.

Located at Chicago O'Hare Airport and near the region's largest intermodal terminals, Masterpiece International's state-of-the-art 75,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center reflects the company's continued investment in supply chain innovation for aerospace, energy, life sciences, technology, and ecommerce customers. With decades of dedicated expertise unique to the industry, the Masterpiece International team at the new distribution facility are skilled in meeting the strict quality, regulatory & compliance, and temperature requirements of these markets.

Masterpiece International, a part of Magnate's portfolio of services, provides best-in-class operational and procurement practices, excellent customer service, expedited on-time delivery, and a comprehensive suite of value-added logistics solutions that improve client supply chains.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding.  For more information on Magnate's business segments and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

SOURCE Masterpiece International

Also from this source

Masterpiece International Launches its LCL Advantage Service

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.