Masterpiece International launches ATLAS, its enhanced customer experience portal

"ATLAS by Masterpiece solves the challenges of collaboration across time zones, reduces confusion and manual reporting by automating critical milestones in supply chains and adding visibility to each step." Tweet this

"We are pleased to provide our clients with a modern technology solution to manage complicated and sensitive supply chains," said Thomas Gilgen, President of Masterpiece International Logistics Solutions, "ATLAS by Masterpiece solves the challenges of collaboration across time zones, reduces confusion and manual reporting by automating critical milestones in supply chains and adding visibility to each step."

User-friendly with a dynamic design, collaborative interface, and real-time alerts, ATLAS by Masterpiece can be shared with critical stakeholders. See how ATLAS by Masterpiece empowers customers globally to improve visibility, reduce risk, and avoid delays.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. Masterpiece International, a Magnate business segment, provides international logistics services through offices located in major international shipping hubs throughout the U.S. Founded in 1989, Masterpiece has leveraged its unique expertise with highly complex air, ocean, and ground shipments to develop a full suite of premium logistics services for a broad range of industries, providing each customer high-touch exceptional service. For more information on Magnate Worldwide's business segments and acquisition criteria visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

Press Contact:

Becky Wheeler

T: +1 971.339.7625

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Masterpiece International