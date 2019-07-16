Masterpiece International's Marine Division Upgrades

"We're pleased to add experience to one of our core niche markets," said Nick Iosue, Executive Vice President of Sales. "We've been expanding upon old relationships and building new bridges – Kurt will be a key piece in our Marine development." As a professional, Sova has raced across all parts of the globe alongside some renowned sailors, building many relationships around the world.

With a lifetime of experience on marine racing teams and 15 years sailing professionally, Sova will focus on the needs of racing teams and their logistical projects. He has worked as a project manager for boat construction projects in both Dubai and United States. In addition, Kurt is a licensed U.S. Customs Broker and has spent years consulting on-shore services such as brokers, suppliers, and transporters. Kurt Sova joined Masterpiece in July and will be stationed on the East Coast to best service racing clients.

For inquiries about Masterpiece International's Marine Division please visit masterpieceintl.com/industry-solutions/marine-yacht or contact yachts@masterpieceintl.com.

About Masterpiece International

Masterpiece International was founded in 1989 in New York City, where its headquarters remains the preeminent logistics provider to the fine arts community and a wide range of specialty industries, for nearly three decades. It has since expanded into 17 locations across the United States, with access to every major U.S. port and airport, and an expansive worldwide network. Masterpiece International is a part of the Magnate Worldwide Family of Companies. Learn more at www.masterpieceintl.com.

