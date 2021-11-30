Masterpiece Studio Pro Releases a Free Edition of its Award-Winning VR Creative 3D Suite

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterpiece Studio, today announced the release of a free edition of Masterpiece Studio Pro for personal use, available on PC VR platforms ( Steam , Viveport ). Masterpiece Studio Pro, a recent winner for the best creator and authoring tool award at AWE 2021 , is a complete VR creative suite for indie creators making usable 3D characters and props for games, animations and for the metaverse. The powerful suite can be used standalone or with other 3D modeling VR and desktop apps.

"Creators are the builders of the future and the free edition will enable more of them to effortlessly create in 3D. We now have a product that is ready for indie VR creators to use to make and modify 3D assets for games, avatars, and virtual worlds," says Jon Gagne, CEO. "This community of creative trailblazers will be ready to meet the demand for 3D asset creation and be at the forefront of building their vision of the metaverse."

The launch of the free version of Masterpiece Studio Pro for personal use is to support VR Indie creators, many of whom have been at the core of the company since its first product release of MasterpieceVR in early 2017. The product has evolved from an immersive sculpting tool to the first complete VR 3D creative suite enabling creators with no background in 3D to easily complete their entire 3D workflow - from concept to rigging, to animation, to export.

"I am truly amazed at how easy Masterpiece Studio Pro has made my workflow to VRchat world and avatar creation. The fact I can paint proper textures on a model in VR and then rig and animate in motion makes my whole workflow so much faster and fun," says Simon Clark, VR Artist, and Metaverse Creator.

"By incorporating Masterpiece Studio Pro into my workflow, my ability to iterate has increased tenfold," adds Ron Martin, Creative and Technical Director at Unity Technologies. "It'll be how every content studio will need to work if they are to maintain competitive advantage."

The free edition for non-commercial use contains all the current features of Masterpiece Studio Pro and now allows users to export assets for download through our public gallery. Users can create from scratch, remix, and modify gallery content, helping to grow the community of indie 3D creators while showcasing their work to the world. For commercial purposes and to access private exports and dedicated support users can choose from a variety of subscription plans .

Masterpiece Studio Pro's free edition for non-commercial use is now available to download on Steam and Viveport .

About Masterpiece Studio

Masterpiece Studio is a technology company that is developing the most intuitive 3D content creation platform using virtual reality and machine learning. Masterpiece removes complex software barriers, to empower creatives to envision and build our digital world.

Click for the media kit and blog story .

