masterQueue closes funding round and experiences significant growth

Another key move occurred when the company added a Director of Operations, Lance Suder. Suder, a former entrepreneur and Stanford grad, first caught the eye of masterQueue's Founder and CEO John Lewis, not because of his valuable Stanford pedigree or his entrepreneurial success, but because of his athletic career as a member of the Stanford Crew team.

"Our son was a US Jr. National Coxswain and I saw firsthand the teamwork, dedication and discipline the sport requires from athletes who succeed at the highest level. When I saw Lance was a successful Jr. rower who continued his career in college, I knew he'd be a great fit," Lewis said.

masterQueue has also been active in analyzing the impact of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in regard to its impact on Debt Collections. masterQueue recently hosted a series of meetings that included Mary Ross, co-author of the CCPA. These meetings will be followed up in July at https://www.autointelsummit.com/ from July 23-25th, which will include a session with Lewis and Ross entitled "Data Privacy meets Regulatory Oversight in Debt Collections" as well as the annual masterQueue Skip Tracing summit for current and prospective clients.

"As masterQueue makes contacting customers easy, efficient and compliant, I'm proud to join their seasoned team, and we're excited to have found an investor that shares our vision and passion," said Suder.

masterQueue is a SaaS platform that manages BigData integrated from dozen's of data aggregators, which is then powered by workflow automation. masterQueue makes the early through late stage collection, skip tracing and repossession process more efficient by automatically gathering, organizing and tracking data in a workflow process integrated with regulatory compliance rules and data privacy layered in to provide companies compliant work out solutions to their delinquent loans at the earliest delinquency stage possible. For more information, contact John Lewis at (916) 730-3335 or at jlewis@intellaegis.com

