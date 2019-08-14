masterQueue named Finalist for Two FinTech Awards at Finovate; adds former Fujitsu of America CEO

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellaegis, DBA masterQueue, a leader in niche debt collection software, was named a finalist in Two FinTech award categories for the upcoming Finovate Fall conference in New York City this September. Intellaegis is also one of 75 FinTech companies selected as a presenter to showcase the features that generated these nominations during the two days of demos of the newest FinTech products at the world's leading FinTech showcase. This will be a welcome back for Intellaegis as they launched masterQueue at Finovate in 2011.

The masterQueue FinTech platform is used to help financial institutions and their 3rd party vendors automate the process of contacting customers they've lost touch with. They do this in a fully compliant, easy-to-use manner. This allows Financial Institutions and their customers an opportunity to re-establish broken communication to help resolve past due account issues before the situation becomes further delinquent, and more serious.

As stated in February 2019 in a blog post from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, "there were over 7 million Americans with auto loans that were 90 or more days delinquent at the end of 2018. That's more than a million additional troubled borrowers than there was at the end of 2010 when overall delinquency rates were at their worst."

In most cases, contact with these borrowers had been lost, and now masterQueue provides the solution to easily re-establish contact with these consumers.

"The clock is ticking. We're currently sitting on the longest continuous economic boom between recessions, eleven and a half years, and counting. Given the average period between prior economic downturns since 1929 had been averaging a little over four years, we've now almost gone three times as far as the average. With record debt in so many areas, and given there are record numbers of auto loans 90+ days past due, the time is now to get prepared in the event the next recession is around the corner," said John Lewis, Founder and CEO of Intellaegis.

The nominated features masterQueue built into their debt collection platform creates efficiencies utilizing automated data processing power that streamlines a time-consuming manual process called "skip tracing," a debt collection industry term used to describe the process used to locate customers where contact has been lost. masterQueue automates this process, while at the same time simultaneously layering in the various regulatory and data privacy laws to insure the multiple and complex State and Federal compliance requirements needed for accessing and using consumer data in debt collections can be met, providing CCPA and FDCPA solutions for the debt collections industry. These regulatory features were architected by a combined effort from a Fortune Top 100 Financial Institution and the team at masterQueue. This resulted in the two nominations: "Best FinTech Partnership" and "Best RegTech Solution."

In other news, Intellaegis is pleased to announce Victor Kan, former President and CEO of Fujitsi Computer Products of America, the US division of the world's seventh largest IT services provider, has joined the Intellaegis team as an Executive Advisor. Victor is a tenured Silicon Valley veteran with over 25 years of executive leadership in sales, marketing and product management. A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, Victor started his career at Fujitsu of America in 1999 as Sr. Director of Product and Channel marketing, culminating in his promotion to President and CEO in 2012.

"While we're honored to bring in a person with the track record Victor has, what's even more exciting is his desire to get in the weeds at an entrepreneurial level and roll up his sleeves in a very modest, matter-of-fact manner that we believe will help our organization continue our upward growth pattern well beyond what we have projected for 2020," said John Lewis, Founder and CEO of Intellaegis.

"After meeting with the co-founders of Intellaegis, John and Perla Lewis, I was captivated by the energy and passion they displayed in transforming their years of experience in skip tracing and debt collections into a thriving and cutting-edge software business. masterQueue is a unique product solving a real need, and I'm excited about the opportunities for the product in the marketplace, and was ecstatic to accept their offer to join the company," commented Victor.

About masterQueue: Intellaegis, Inc. dba masterQueue is a debt collection SaaS platform that manages BigData using AI to make collections easy. When there is no contact with a customer, masterQueue makes the early through late stage collection, skip tracing and repossession process more efficient by automatically gathering, organizing and tracking data via dozens of API's built around an automated workflow process engine that leverages predictive analytics and A.I. to drive results with regulatory compliance and data privacy rules automatically layered in.

