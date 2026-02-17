Masters of Trivia Launches "Global Tournaments: Year of the Horse" for Lunar New Year, A Cross-Platform Trivia Event Blending Culture, Learning, and Competition

Seasonal zodiac challenge brings classroom-friendly cultural facts, lifestyle-friendly fun, and tech-powered tournament play with performance-based rewards

BOERNE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Masters of Trivia, the global knowledge-gaming platform, today announced Global Tournaments: Year of the Horse, a Lunar New Year-themed trivia tournament that turns zodiac curiosity into a worldwide competition; part cultural celebration, part learning experience, and part modern mobile tournament play.

March 1, 2026 at 17:00 GMT (9am PST, 12 Noon EST): Year of the Horse Astrology Tournament. Our in-kind prizes: 3 stunning Year of the Horse sculptures, by 7th generation, Hội An (Vietnam) based sculptor.

Prize Purse & Awards: The tournament will award a 1,000 MOT token prize purse to top performers, alongside three in-kind prizes: handcrafted fine art horse sculptures carved from cedar and agar wood, crafted by a 7th-generation artist based in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Registration is officially open, with tournament play running from 12pm to 1pm EST on March 1, 2026 across web and mobile web. Players will face 30 timed, multiple-choice questions—all themed exclusively around the Year of the Horse, spanning Lunar New Year and zodiac traditions, history, and symbolism. Full tournament rules, prizes, and reward details can be found here.

Timed to Lunar New Year season - when millions compare zodiac signs, swap traditions, and look for meaning and luck in the year ahead - the Year of the Horse tournament invites players to test their knowledge of zodiac history and symbolism, from myths and cultural origins to lucky icons and personality lore associated with each animal sign.

"Lunar New Year sparks a special kind of curiosity, about family traditions, cultural stories, and identity," said Masters of Trivia founder, Dom Einhorn. "We built Year of the Horse to channel that curiosity into something social and skill-based: 30 Horse-themed questions, a place to learn, compete, and see how much you really know."

Built for broad audiences: from classrooms to casual players to competitive trivia fans.

Unlike one-off trivia nights or generic quiz apps, Global Tournaments are designed as seasonal, tournament-style experiences that appeal to multiple audiences at once:

Education & learning: culturally inspired questions that reward knowledge and encourage discovery

Lifestyle & culture: a timely Lunar New Year hook with zodiac storytelling and shareable bragging rights

Technology & mobile gaming: cross-platform access, tournament brackets, and global leaderboards

Business & finance audiences: performance-based rewards, creator partnerships, and affiliate-driven growth mechanics that reflect how modern consumer platforms scale engagement

The tournament includes zodiac-themed trivia rounds, global leaderboards, and performance-based rewards intended for both casual players and dedicated competitors. Players can also use in-platform features to unlock competitive modes and tournament brackets (eligibility rules apply).

A seasonal playbook for engagement, powered by creators and community.

Masters of Trivia will support the tournament with creator partnerships and performance-based affiliates, designed to extend reach across social platforms while maintaining a knowledge-first experience inside the game. The company also encourages players to join its community channels for tournament updates, announcements, and live conversation.

How to join

Register now using this link.

using this link. Tournament Dates: March 1, 2026, from 12pm to 1pm Eastern Standard Time (17:00 GMT).

March 1, 2026, from 12pm to 1pm Eastern Standard Time (17:00 GMT). Details & Rewards can be found here.

can be found here. Telegram Community: https://t.me/weareMOT

About Masters of Trivia

Masters of Trivia is a global trivia and knowledge-gaming platform that turns learning into competition through seasonal tournaments, themed challenges, and skill-based play across mobile and web. The platform is designed for curious minds who want to sharpen what they know, discover new topics, and compete worldwide.

