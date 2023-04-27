Master's Transportation Partners with ZEVX to Electrify Buses and Vans Nationwide

National Leader in Bus and Van Sales, Rentals, Leases and Service Selects ZEVX to Transform Fleets with Best-in-Class EV Battery System Technology & Commercial Powertrains

GILBERT, Ariz., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEVX™, Inc., the worldwide leader in intelligent EV systems, today announced a distribution partnership with Master's Transportation®, Inc., one of the nation's leading providers of commercial vehicles for rent, lease, purchase and service. Master's Transportation can now begin selling and installing ZEVX's series of premier battery electric powertrain and power system products to upgrade traditional Class 2-5 commercial vehicles and fleets to zero carbon EVs.

ZEVX Athena SR Commercial Powertrain (PRNewsfoto/ZEVX, Inc.)

As one of the nation's leading providers of rentals, leases and purchases of transportation vehicles, Master's Transportation offers a full series of commercial vehicles including shuttle buses and vans; school buses and multi-function school activity buses; and has the largest inventory of used commercial buses and vans in the country. In addition, Master's has complete service departments, and a centralized parts department, giving them the capacity to provide service needs nationwide, as well as the ability to sell and install ZEVX's intelligent EV power systems.

"In addition to developing the best EV power systems, ZEVX is partnering with the proven leaders in commercial transportation to sell, install and service our technology so that every existing commercial vehicle can help us economically reach our collective zero carbon goals," said Don Listwin, President and CEO of ZEVX. "Given their reputation, sector experience, expertise and national reach Master's Transportation will be a key partner in modernizing today's bus and van fleets."

ZEVX is a rapid innovator in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The company has a series of premier battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate Class 2-5 commercial fleet assets and auxiliary power tools to zero carbon. ZEVX's platinum service mission starts with customers, operating through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure and tier 1 fleet management companies (FMCs).

"Our slogan, 'Moving People Forward' is at the core of everything we do," said John Hatman, COO of Master's Transportation. "Today, we welcome this partnership with ZEVX as the best way for us to help move our customers forward into an electrified future. A future where vans and buses run longer, cost less to operate and contribute more positively to the environment."

For more product and services information, visit zevx.com.

About ZEVX

ZEVX™ is the worldwide leader in delivering intelligent EV systems powering commercial class 2 to 5 vehicles, power takeoff, reefer refrigeration, and EV infrastructure such as charging stations. ZEVX has a series of battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure. This provides rapid adoption through our service network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet asset customers to optimize their carbon transition.

About Master's Transportation, Inc.

Master's Transportation® is one of the nation's leading providers of rental, lease and purchase of transport vehicles. The company strives to make a significant and positive impact in the transportation industry through a commitment to quality and safety, and singular goal to "Move People Forward". Master's Transportation's business covers a full series of commercial vehicles including commercial shuttle buses and vans; school buses and multi-functional school activity buses; motor coaches; and used commercial buses. The company also has three full-service departments and a centralized parts department, while having the capacity to provide service needs nationwide.

For more information about Master's Transportation visit www.masterstransportation.com.

