MASTERSON ADVISORS LLC OPENS FIRST AUSTIN, TX OFFICE

Specialists in Bond and Loan Financing for Approximately 400 Texas Clients Also Adding Industry Veteran John Barganski as Managing Director

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterson Advisors LLC today announced the opening of the firm's first Austin, Texas office. The office will be led by municipal advisor veteran John Barganski, who will begin with the title of Managing Director. John is a seasoned pro in the industry having served over 60 special districts in central Texas over the last two decades.

Masterson Advisors, which was founded in 2018, has Texas offices in Houston and Dallas – as well as Boston, Massachusetts and Naples, Florida.

John Barganski, Managing Director Masterson Advisors

"We are thrilled that we are back together with John," said Julie Peak, President of Masterson Advisors. "We worked together for many years until we went our separate ways in 2018 at the founding of our firm. Our firm represents approximately 400 special districts in Texas so John, with his wealth of experience, is a natural fit with our team."

"I am joining Masterson Advisors because of their strong reputation in the development district area and because of their deep bench in that sector," Barganski said. "I am confident that my clients will be best served by the knowledge and support of the district specialists that make up the Masterson Advisors team with over 250 years of collective experience."

About Masterson Advisors

Masterson Advisors exists to strengthen communities and develop tomorrow's leaders. Our in-depth experience in the municipal advisor category enables us to equip clients with municipal financing knowledge, analytical support and the confidence to face rating agencies and Wall Street underwriters on equal footing. Masterson serves our clients with unwavering principles of integrity, humility, collaboration and excellence. For more information, click here .

SOURCE Masterson Advisors LLC