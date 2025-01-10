Masterwork Automodules Showcasing Solutions to Reduce Cash-handling Cost by 41% at NRF 2025

TAIPEI, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash handling remains one of the most pressing challenges in the retail industry, often leading to inefficiencies, costly errors, and increased security concerns. Research shows that cash automation can reduce cash-handling costs by up to 41%, equating to savings of over $1,800 monthly for many businesses. The use of cash-handling solutions will make employees focus on higher-value activities, improving overall operational efficiency. Moreover, the demand for advanced cash management solutions is increasing, with the global market projected to grow by over 29%.

MA Solutions

Masterwork Automodules (MA) takes the lead in advancing innovation and will join the NRF 2025. One of the largest global retail trade events, with over 35,000 attendees from more than 90 countries, has been ranked one of the top 200 events in North America and one of the 50 fastest-growing trade events internationally.

"Control Cash, Simplify Life

MA brings this vision with innovative solutions designed to revolutionize cash-handling processes and empower businesses to achieve seamless operations. At NRF 2025, MA will showcase advanced technologies such as CASHIER 2, CASHPoint Pay 2.0, mCloud, and more.

CASHIER 2 and CASHPoint Pay 2.0 streamline retail operations with self-checkout capabilities, while mCloud provides real-time tracking of cash flow, inventory, and performance through integrated transactional data. These innovations empower businesses to enhance efficiency, meet consumer needs, and deliver seamless convenience."

Event Details:

Event: NRF 2025 (Retail's Big Show)

Date: January 12-14, 2025

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York

Booth: No. 1632

Schedule a Meeting: here

About Masterwork Automodules

Masterwork Automodules (MA) is a global leader in cash automation, helping businesses streamline cash-handling processes for enhanced efficiency and security, for over 20 years. MA offers a diverse range of solutions, including cash recyclers, deposit systems, and fitness sorters, serving industries such as retail, banking, healthcare, transportation, and cannabis. Our solutions are trusted by diverse clients all around the world and empower businesses to optimize operations, improve productivity, and achieve seamless cash flow management.

To learn more, visit www.automodules.com.

Experience Innovation with Masterwork Automodules

At NRF 2025, MA will showcase cutting-edge solutions to revolutionize cash-handling processes, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Visitors to the MA booth will have the opportunity to:

Discover Industry-Tailored Solutions: Learn how MA's advanced technologies address the unique challenges faced by banking, retail, transportation, cannabis, and healthcare industries.

Hands-On Product Demos: Experience the power of cash recyclers, deposit systems, coin deposit systems, and fitness sorters in action, designed to optimize productivity and security.

Connect with Experts: Meet MA's team to explore customized solutions that fit your business needs.

Our participation in NRF 2025 underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with smarter, more efficient cash management tools. From reducing manual errors to enhancing security, our solutions allow organizations to focus on strategic growth while simplifying everyday operations.

Contact:

Michelle Chandra

[email protected]

SOURCE Masterwork Automodules