Mastery Schools Increases Minimum Annual Teacher Salary to $60,000

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Schools has increased the annual minimum starting teacher salary to $60,000 for the 2024-25 school year. The new starting salary represents a 9% increase from the 2023-24 school year starting salary for new teachers. In addition to new teacher salaries, all Mastery Schools teacher pay scales were increased by an average of approximately 5%.

"Teachers are our most valuable resource, and they deserve to be paid a fair salary," said Dr. Joel Boyd, CEO of Mastery Schools. "At Mastery, we are proud of our longstanding history of prioritizing higher pay and competitive compensation for our teachers. As we continue to navigate through a national teacher shortage, Mastery is committed to recruiting and retaining qualified, talented, and passionate teachers to provide a high-quality education to our students."

Mastery Schools expects to hire about 190 teachers for the 2024-25 school year. New-to-Mastery teachers in high-need content areas can expect a $5,000 signing bonus while new-to-Mastery teachers who move 100 miles or more to join Mastery can expect a $5,000 relocation bonus. Mastery Schools also offers merit-based bonuses and referral bonuses to existing teachers.

"We know that Mastery teachers work tremendously hard to support our students and their families, and we're thrilled to offer this pay increase to our teachers," said Serena Amos, Chief People Officer for Mastery Schools. "Our commitment to our teachers extends beyond the base salary. We're proud to offer additional duties compensation, bonuses, and comprehensive benefits plans, including a matched retirement plan."

Mastery is currently recruiting teachers for the 2024-25 school year. Interested teachers can learn more and apply at masterycharter.org/careers.

About Mastery Schools

Founded in 2001, Mastery Schools is a public charter network of 24 K-12 schools in Philadelphia and Camden, serving more than 14,000 students in the region. With a mission to provide all students with the academic and personal skills needed for postsecondary success and to pursue their dreams, Mastery has become a national model for neighborhood schools. Mastery Schools offer students joyful classrooms where they can learn, thrive, and find their own paths to success. For more information, visit masterycharter.org.

