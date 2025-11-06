Mastery Training Services Debuts New Website Experience

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Training Services announces the launch of its redesigned website, mastery.com. The new site was built to improve the user experience, from a more intuitive browsing experience to a faster, modern ecommerce flow. Visitors will also notice a refreshed course library that makes it easier to navigate, filter, and explore training content.

New website homepage for mastery.com

With the redesign, users can now browse courses by industry, topic, language, and more. This makes it much simpler to find the right training for a specific workplace challenge or compliance requirement. The homepage was also rethought to help people quickly figure out which path fits their situation, so the time from landing on the site to taking action is shorter and more direct.

"This launch represents another step in our ongoing effort to improve how people connect with workplace training," said Erik Olson, president of Mastery Training Services. "We are always looking for ways to make it faster and easier for customers to get the information they need."

The updated site also includes an AI-driven chat feature to provide recommendations and support in real time. Users can ask for course suggestions, get quick answers to how the system works, or access basic technical support without waiting for a queue or for regular business hours.

Mastery offers multiple ways to access training, including an online learning platform for organizations, licensing of SCORM-compliant courses for use on customers' existing LMS systems, and online pay-per-view training for individuals who simply need to complete a course when the need arises. The Mastery library includes nearly 2,000 courses covering a wide range of workplace topics and industries.

The new mastery.com is now live and available for all visitors.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

