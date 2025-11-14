MasteryTCN Welcomes Learnamite as a New Content Partner

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Training Content Network, Inc. (MasteryTCN™) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Learnamite, a creator of fast, focused, and human-centered microlearning courses designed to make a real-world impact.

Through this collaboration, Learnamite's engaging microlearning courses join MasteryTCN's extensive library of nearly 2,000 online courses. The collaboration expands the range of development opportunities available to employers and employees through MasteryTCN's network of HR Cloud Service providers.

"Learnamite is redefining what effective learning looks like," said Jeff Holth, President of MasteryTCN. "Their microlearning approach gives employees exactly what they need — relevant, actionable insights in a modern format that fits how people learn today. We're excited to welcome their content to our network and to continue growing our library with partners who share our commitment to meaningful learning."

"We're excited to join MasteryTCN's network," said Avinash Patil, Founder of Learnamite. "Our goal is to make every minute of learning meaningful and practical. This partnership helps us reach more organizations and empower faster, smarter upskilling."

MasteryTCN partners with leading video content producers to co-produce the largest standardized workplace e-learning library available. By connecting content creators like Learnamite with HR Cloud Service providers, MasteryTCN helps employers access top-tier, SCORM-compliant training through the systems they already use — simplifying deployment and expanding reach.

For more information about MasteryTCN and its content partner program, visit https://www.masterytcn.com/content-partners/.

About Learnamite

Learnamite is committed to revolutionizing learning through cutting-edge microlearning solutions that are fast, focused, and deeply relevant. In a world flooded with content, Learnamite stands apart by creating courses made by humans, for humans — not just to inform, but to inspire. Covering topics from Artificial Intelligence to essential workplace and life skills, Learnamite's content is curated for real-world impact. Learn more at www.learnamite.com.

About MasteryTCN™

Mastery Training Content Network, Inc. (MasteryTCN) is the e-learning industry's first Training Content Network. We partner with leading video content creators to co-produce the largest standardized library of workplace training courses and connect that library with HR Cloud Service providers, allowing employers to access high-quality, consistent, and accessible training through the platforms they already use. Our mission is to help organizations build more successful, effective, and engaged workforces through comprehensive, reliable e-learning content.

SOURCE Mastery Training Content Network, Inc.