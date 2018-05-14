Mastic by Ply Gem SolarDefense Reflective Technology™ with enriched color science formulation and No Fade, No Distortion Promise shields against sun damage and reflective light for unmatched siding resilience

The new siding technology utilizes a proprietary formula with three protective layers. The top layer is designed to resist color fading and oxidation, while allowing specific two-way light transmission. The second layer is designed to aid in reflecting and scattering specific light rays to keep the siding cooler when exposed to the sun. An improved core layer has been reformulated to withstand higher temperatures, helping safeguard against thermal distortion. Coinciding with the redesigned technology, five bold new colors have also been added to the SolarDefense portfolio, rounding out the offering with 10 rich, designer-inspired hues in dark blue, brown, red and gray shades.

"The launch of Ply Gem SolarDefense is prime example of our continued commitment to innovation," said Delaina Lee, director, customer engagement, Ply Gem Siding Group. "We already offer the industry's only No Fade, No Distortion Promise, and we continue to build on the strength of that promise through constant research and development efforts. With SolarDefense, professional home remodeling contractors can stay well ahead of the siding technology life cycle and provide homeowners with low-maintenance, beautiful options on the exterior of their homes for decades."

SolarDefense and other Mastic vinyl siding is available through a vast network of distributors. For more information and to find a distribution location in your area, visit www.plygem.com or call 888-9PLYGEM.

About Ply Gem Building Products

Ply Gem (NYSE: PGEM), headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Ply Gem produces a comprehensive product line of windows and patio doors, vinyl and aluminum siding and accessories, designer accents, cellular PVC trim and mouldings, vinyl fencing and railing, stone veneer and gutterware, used in both new construction and home repair and remodeling in the United States and Canada. Visit www.plygem.com for more information.

*Warranted against (i) fade in excess of a Delta E of 1 Hunter unit and (ii) heat distortion from normal climate conditions or normal reflective light sources. See product warranty for details and terms and conditions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastic-by-ply-gem-solardefense-reflective-technology-with-enriched-color-science-formulation-and-no-fade-no-distortion-promise-shields-against-sun-damage-and-reflective-light-for-unmatched-siding-resilience-300647618.html

SOURCE Ply Gem

Related Links

http://www.plygem.com

