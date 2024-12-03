MASTRAD LAUNCHES TEMP°IT®: A REVOLUTIONARY THERMOMETER THAT DELIVERS PERFECT MEALS EVERY TIME

The First Ever 4-in-1 Cooking Thermometer with Wi-Fi Brings Versatility and Precision to Kitchens Around The World

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mastrad announced the introduction of Temp°It®, the latest innovation in culinary technology designed to transform the way we cook. Created for chefs, home cooks, and grilling enthusiasts alike, Temp°It® brings extreme precision to temperature measurement, ensuring every meal, snack, baked good or steak is cooked to perfection. With a sleek design, advanced sensor technology, and user-friendly features, Temp°It® is set to become an essential tool for anyone who values precision in the kitchen.

The product's state-of-the-art technology provides fast, ultra-accurate temperature readings within ±0.1°C, making it one of the most reliable tools on the market. It also ensures consistent and trustworthy results every time, whether cooking delicate fish, tender steak, or baking decadent desserts. The thermometer is designed to enhance confidence in the kitchen and eliminate all guesswork.

In addition to effortlessly monitoring real time temperatures, Temp°It® provides instant readings, thus minimizing heat loss. Constructed with professional-grade stainless steel, Temp°It® is both sleek and highly durable. Easy to use, featuring an intuitive digital display and one-touch calibration, Temp°It® also comes with an App ready to download and use.

"At Mastrad, we've been passionate about precision and quality, and high-preforming tools since day one" said Mathieu Lion, Founder and CEO of Mastrad. "We understand that for many, cooking is an art. With Temp°It®, we're making it possible to achieve a new level of control and confidence in the kitchen."

Temp°It® is available starting November 21st, via Kickstarter here and online at https://www.orka.tech/en/product/tempit-4in1-cooking-thermometer/. To celebrate the launch, Temp°It® is offering a special introductory discount for the holiday season.

