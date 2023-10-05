Mastronardi Adds Two Kentucky Greenhouses to US Network

KINGSVILLE, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mastronardi Produce, the fourth-generation family-owned business that pioneered commercial greenhouse growing in North America, is pleased to announce the addition of two high-tech greenhouse operations in Kentucky into its US farm network. The high-tech greenhouse facilities – separately located in Richmond and Morehead, Kentucky – represent a combined 120 acres of fully lit production.

Mastronardi Produce has added two high-tech greenhouse facilities in Kentucky to its robust US farm network. (CNW Group/Mastronardi Produce Ltd.)
Paul Mastronardi, President & CEO of Mastronardi Produce Ltd. (CNW Group/Mastronardi Produce Ltd.)
"We are very proud to keep the Morehead and Richmond facilities online and to grow with the teams there," said Paul Mastronardi, President & CEO of Mastronardi Produce Ltd. "It is a privilege to continue to serve this region through sustainable farming, providing local jobs in Appalachia and nutritious food across the US."

The company welcomes current employees at each of the facilities into the "Flavor Nation" family.

"As leaders in commercial greenhouse growing, we're invested in expanding both productive capacity in the industry and employment opportunities for workers" added Paul Mastronardi. "We look forward to providing employees opportunities to continue their careers in the industry and also to grow within our Flavor Nation family."

Mastronardi Produce has already set up a support team to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of operations for employees at Morehead and Richmond.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

