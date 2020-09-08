MASV Automates Large File Transfer To Popular Media & Entertainment Clouds

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MASV ( www.massive.io ), the Pay-As-You-Go large file transfer service, today launched automations that simplify the transfer of massive (20GB+) files to the world's most popular media and entertainment clouds.

Watch Folders automates the process of uploading files from the MASV app to cloud storage, while MASV Cloud Connect is a central hub where video professionals can collect send files to the world's most popular clouds, including:

Digital Ocean (https://www.digitalocean.com/) is used by millions of developers to build applications of all sizes. MASV now transfers directly into Digital Ocean storage, facilitating reliable delivery of massive content in any application.

Minio ( www.min.io ) - Minio has established itself as the high-performance, software-defined object storage suite. MASV's integration with Minio allows ML, analytics and application data professionals to create automated transfer processes into Minio storage.

Postlab Drive by Hedge ( https://hedge.video/drive ) - MASV integrates with Postlab Drive to enable powerful, real-time cloud video editing. Postlab users can upload source content via MASV straight into Drive, where users can take advantage of Postlab's real-time editing performance.



Wasabi ( https://wasabi.com/media-and-entertainment/ ) provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world enabling organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees.

S3-compliant cloud services - MASV supports virtually any service based on the Amazon S3 API. MASV also supports Amazon S3, Google Cloud, Dropbox and Backblaze.

"MASV helps Postlab teams get media into the hands of their editors as quickly as possible," said Paul Matthijs Lombert, CEO at Hedge. "With MASV's network of edge servers, upload times are reduced massively - perfect for remote production."

"MASV automations upload huge content into your chosen storage faster," says Greg Wood, CEO at MASV. "MASV transfers massive files faster than anyone, and Cloud Connect enables simpler collaborative uploads even when you're working with multiple clouds."

A 100GB free trial available is at www.massive.io.

About MASV

MASV is a faster way to send large files. Its ability to transfer massive (20GB+) files, plus its unique pay-as-you-go pricing model, offers unparalleled flexibility when you need to send or receive massive files quickly.

SOURCE MASV

Related Links

https://www.massive.io

