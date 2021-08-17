MASV Completes TPN Assessment

Cloud-Native File Transfer Service Achieves Significant Content Protection Milestone

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MASV ( massive.io ), the file transfer service dedicated to enormous video content, today announced the successful completion of a TPN security assessment. TPN (Trusted Partner Network) is the global film and television content protection initiative.

A TPN assessment is a review of a vendor's security posture against the MPA (Motion Picture Association) Best Practices Common Guidelines. Going through a TPN assessment demonstrates a commitment to reviewing a vendor's security posture against these guidelines and is a report representative of a vendor's security credentials.

TPN vendor reports are available for the vendor and content owners to review and inform their business decisions. More details on TPN, including a full roster of TPN Vendors, is available at https://www.ttpn.org/ . MASV's TPN report may be requested by emailing [email protected] .



"The M&E industry's future lies in the cloud, and it's exciting for MASV to be a part of this dramatic shift," said Greg Wood, CEO at MASV. "Content protection is our top priority. A TPN assessment represents another critical milestone in our journey to help media professionals be more connected and more secure."



Secure Content Ingest and Transfer with MASV

MASV delivers terabytes of video worldwide at speeds and volumes far surpassing that of conventional cloud sharing services.

MASV offers browser, Mac, Windows and Linux apps, as well as a headless MASV transfer agent. Virtually unlimited customization is possible using the MASV API (developer.masv.io) and files can be delivered to cloud services including Amazon S3, Backblaze, Box, Digital Ocean Spaces, Frame.io, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Minio, Postlab Drive, Wasabi, and other S3-compatible services. A free 100GB trial is available at www.massive.io .

TPN is owned and managed by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), a leader in third-party entertainment industry assessments. TPN-accredited suppliers are committed to preventing leaks, breaches, and hacks of their customers' movies and television shows prior to their intended release.

About MASV

MASV is a faster, better way to send large files. Our ability to transfer massive (20GB+) files, plus our unique pay-as-you-go pricing model, offers unparalleled flexibility when your team has to send or receive massive files quickly. MASV is based in Ottawa, Canada.





