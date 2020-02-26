MASV Launches New Service to Upload Large Files to Amazon Simple Storage Service

Deliver to S3 ( www.massive.io/amazon-s3 ) now allows Amazon S3 users to invite any number of contributors to upload assets to a MASV Portal and automatically deliver them into an Amazon S3 bucket. A MASV Portal is a simple, secure, custom-branded landing page dedicated to collecting content. This eliminates the need to download to local storage, then re-upload to Amazon S3.

"MASV Portals is growing in popularity because it provides a simple, custom-branded way to gather assets from any number of contributors," said Greg Wood, CEO at MASV. "Deliver to S3 makes it easy for non-technical contributors to securely upload to your Amazon S3 bucket."

The new feature offers the same simple delivery workflow as other MASV large file transfers: users pay nothing to upload to MASV and pay just $0.25/GB to deliver to their storage of choice -- no subscription required. Files of 1TB+ are regularly delivered through MASV in the browser, and even larger packages are transferred via the MASV app.



MASV Portals also includes embeddable portals, an applet that can be embedded directly onto your website as easily as a YouTube embed.

Files are retained for free on MASV for 10 days then securely deleted. Extended storage is available for $0.10/GB/month, and as always, MASV offers the highest speeds and reliability, with no required plugins and no expensive annual contracts. A 100GB free trial is available at www.massive.io.

