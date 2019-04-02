Masy BioServices Acquires Metrology Laboratories Inc.

PEPPERELL, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Masy BioServices today announced it has acquired Metrology Laboratories Inc. (MLI), a calibration services provider located in Rockaway, New Jersey. MLI will now be known as Masy BioServices and will continue to work from the office located at 24 Norman Road, Rockaway, N.J. The New Jersey office will primarily service customers in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to join the Masy team," said MLI founder Marc Maleck. "This unique opportunity will allow us the ability to maintain our values and service model while providing access to resources that will take our group, our customers and our colleagues to the next level."

"The employees of Metrology Labs are a welcome addition to the Masy family," said Laurie Masiello, president, Masy BioServices. "We were attracted to Metrology Labs because of its strong regional presence, excellent reputation and commitment to its customers."

Masy BioServices, headquartered in Pepperell, Massachusetts, has provided reliable solutions to the life sciences community for over 35 years through an array of services including: calibration of primary standards and critical test equipment; validation and IQ/OQ/PQ of environmental chambers; autoclaves and thermal warehouse mapping; and lab equipment rental and sales. Masy is a premier cGMP biorepository, offering secure and tightly controlled temperature storage from -196˚C to 70˚C for a variety of materials including biopharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, compounds, vaccines and medical devices.

