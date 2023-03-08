Mat Gates, CCM, LEED AP, Appointed President of Erickson-Hall

New President Leads ESOP Transition of SoCal General Contractor

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mat Gates, Certified Construction Manager (CCM) and LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP), has been appointed President of Erickson-Hall Construction Co. A poised and effective leader with a 30-year career in the construction industry, Mr. Gates has extensive experience delivering complex projects throughout Southern California. His appointment comes at a pivotal time in Erickson-Hall's history as it transitions ownership to its employees.

Mr. Gates began his construction industry career in 1992 upon graduating from San Diego State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He joined Erickson-Hall in 2004, and has risen through the ranks from a Project Manager to the company's most senior leader as its President. In his role, Mr. Gates leads the Erickson-Hall team to deliver quality projects and excellent service. His priorities include developing talent, overseeing company operations, and creating a culture that positions the company for expanding new business and sustained strategic growth.

ESOP Transition

Mr. Gates is also leading Erickson-Hall while it transitions ownership to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). An ESOP is a retirement plan which provides an ownership interest for the employees who contribute to the company's success. Shares of stock held by the ESOP are allocated to employees over time. Erickson-Hall's ESOP provides a unique opportunity to reward existing and future employees, and provides for sustainable future growth of the company.

Mr. Gates states, "It's an honor to be leading such a talented and committed group of individuals. This team absolutely deserves to benefit from the hard work they put in every day to ensure Erickson-Hall's success as employee owners."

About Erickson-Hall Construction Co.

Erickson-Hall is a recognized industry leader and has completed over $2 billion in successful construction projects, of which $1.5 billion has been for K-12 and higher education developments. The employee-owned company has been serving the Southern California markets of San Diego, Imperial, Orange, South LA, and Riverside Counties since 1998. Services include preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, design-build, design assist-build, lease-leaseback and program management for educational, fire, essential services, civic, parks, recreation, faith-based, office and healthcare facilities. The company has an award-winning portfolio of completed projects and has received numerous awards for safety. For more information, visit www.ericksonhall.com and find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/erickson-hall-construction-company.

