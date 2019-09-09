MATA Bus Operators Represented by Donati Law, PLLC File Lawsuit for Unpaid Overtime

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5, 2019, Donati Law, PLLC filed a lawsuit on behalf of MATA bus operators alleging a violation of federal overtime laws. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, alleges that Mid-South Transportation Management, Inc. has violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay bus operators required overtime.

Mid-South Transportation Management, Inc., based in Ohio, contracts with the Memphis Area Transit Authority to staff, hire and manage bus operators for MATA city buses. Instead of paying overtime at a rate of 1.5x the applicable hourly rate, Mid-South Transportation Management, Inc. pays some hours at a rate of 1x the hourly rate and others at .5x the hourly rate, in effect significantly decreasing the overtime owed to each bus operator.

Mid-South Transportation Management sets the conditions of pay and hourly rates in a contract with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 713, and it is believed that the practice of cutting overtime pay has existed for over twenty (20) years.

Plaintiffs' attorney William B. Ryan of Donati Law, PLLC explained, "The bus operators who have come forward and joined the lawsuit have been complaining to management about the illegal overtime polices for over twenty (20) years. We are hopeful to come to a resolution that fairly compensates these hardworking individuals who work long hours to keep our city connected and accessible." The lawsuit seeks backpay and liquidated (double) damages.

Additionally, the bus operators are requesting that the court allow other impacted bus operators to be notified about the lawsuit and given the opportunity to join.

Plaintiffs are represented by William B. Ryan and Janelle C. Osowski from Donati Law, PLLC in Memphis, Tennessee. The case is entitled Boyland, et al. v. Mid-South Transportation Management, Inc., Case No. 2:19-cv-02594 (Western District of Tennessee).

Additional information about how to make a claim for overtime pay or unpaid wages may be found at www.donatilaw.com or by calling Donati Law, PLLC at (901) 278-1004.

Donati Law attorneys have been representing the Memphis and Mid-South communities for more than 30 years. The Firm prides itself in the tireless advocacy for the rights of its clients. Donati Law's attorneys are committed to the fight for justice in all areas, including employee rights, social security disability, veteran's benefits, personal injury and workers' compensation, among others.

SOURCE Donati Law, PLLC

Related Links

www.donatilaw.com

