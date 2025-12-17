Matador House: Creators in Residency Myrtle Beach Premieres on Matador Network

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive content documenting a one-of-a-kind creator residency in South Carolina is now available to watch via Matador Network. "Matador House: Creators in Residency Myrtle Beach" chronicles the experiences of eight diverse creatives participating in a series of individual and group endeavors during a monthlong stay on the Grand Strand. The project was produced by Matador Network in collaboration with Visit Myrtle Beach, the official marketing organization for the coastal destination.

Creators Colby Eubanks, Rick Southers, Tasha Roth, Phil Calvert and Travis Yee at Matador House in Myrtle Beach. Photo Credit: Allison Joyce | Matador Network Tasha Roth paints a mural during the Matador House creator residency in Myrtle Beach. Photo Credit: Truman Lorick | Matador Network

Over the course of their 30-day stay, each of the eight creators embarked on an individual project that catered to their unique interests — and connected to the people, culture or environment of Myrtle Beach. For example, video producer and adventurer Colby Eubanks produced a retro-style documentary titled "Good Morning Grand Strand." In addition to including shots of many of the area's most beloved spots, he cast his fellow creators in the short film.

For him, this type of cross-collaboration underscored the impact an extended residency could have in making meaningful content. "I think that's the ethos of what a creator house is, and it's what this whole mission of this past month was: to see what could happen when you bring eight creative people together to make something far beyond themselves," he says.

This type of content, which centers around creator-driven posts and videos, represents the future of marketing in the travel industry. "It's more authentic, faster to create and launch, and creator first," Matador CEO Ross Borden told Net Influencer in an interview about Matador House. "It comes from the heart, from a real person who, in many cases, is a mini media company with a strong following and brand."

The content, both produced and published by the creators themselves as well as Matador Network, gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the monthlong residency. Viewers see the creators living together, pursuing their individual projects and embarking on a number of group outings to some top spots in the area, including Ripley's Crazy Golf, Crazy Sister Marina and Winna's Kitchen.

The individual projects pursued by the creators call attention to a number of important cultural and environmental markers of the area. For example, Haley Paez, a food enthusiast, went on her first fishing expedition and documented herself catching black drum and red fin. She later enjoyed her fresh fillets for dinner alongside she-crab soup, a South Carolina delicacy. Her short-form video, which details her daylong experience on and off the water, showcased the unique culinary offerings of Myrtle Beach.

"'Matador House' allows audiences who may not be familiar with Myrtle Beach to see all of the incredible food, activities and culture that the area has to offer," says Visit Myrtle Beach Public Relations Manager Denielle Van Dyke. "We're already hearing from travelers who decided to plan a trip to Myrtle Beach after experiencing the sights, scenes and people of the Grand Strand through the eyes of these talented creators."

About Matador Network:

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.:

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

