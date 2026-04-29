Matan Companies Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF at Venture Industrial in Stafford, VA

FREDERICK, Md., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matan Companies is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking of Venture Industrial, its latest industrial development located in the heart of Stafford County. The project features a 250,000-square-foot, Class A industrial building being constructed on a speculative basis to meet the surging demand for high-quality industrial space along the I-95 corridor in Virginia.

Rendering: Venture Industrial in Stafford, VA

Strategically situated at the Courthouse Road Interchange, directly along I-95, Venture Industrial offers unparalleled logistical advantages. Flanked by Burns Crossing to the north and the newly established DHL Distribution Center to the south, this prime location provides immediate highway access, ensuring seamless connectivity for regional and national distribution networks.

"Venture Industrial represents a significant investment in one of Virginia's fastest-growing corridors," said Vince Burke, Director of Development for Matan. "The convergence of record-breaking data center demand and a tightening supply of Class A industrial space makes Stafford an ideal environment for this project. We are designing a facility that offers the power, ceiling heights, and loading capabilities required by today's most sophisticated industrial and technological users."

The facility is designed with modern efficiency in mind, featuring 36' ceiling height, 52 'x 47.5' typical column spacing, 130' truck court, 60 dock doors, 243 parking spaces and 4 electric vehicle charging stations. The building allows for both single-tenant and multi-tenant configurations, with a flexible layout that can accommodate both large tenants and smaller users seeking partial building suites.

With construction now underway, Matan Companies anticipates that early Tenant Improvements (TI's) can commence in May 2027, and that the building will be substantially complete by July 2027.

About Matan Companies

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 50 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 10 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 20 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit www.mataninc.com.

SOURCE Matan Companies