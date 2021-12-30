Match and Candace Bushnell Team Up to Help Singles Find Love in 2022

Candace joins Match's experts as peak dating season gets underway, which begins on January 2 through Valentine's Day. Tweet this

"As the creator of Sex and the City, I know a catch when I see one," said Candace Bushnell. "I can't wait to play matchmaker for Match members to help them get out on great dates and find the love they deserve in 2022."

Data from Match's 11th annual Singles in America study shows that 2 in 3 singles (65%) want to be in a relationship in the next year and that singles are focused far less on physical appearance than in the past and more on finding an emotionally mature partner. But singles today often battle dating app fatigue, mindlessly swiping through profiles or having convos that don't lead anywhere. Match launched its latest feature, Expert Picks, to provide a user-friendly and affordable middle ground between tech-driven algorithms and traditional matchmaking services, which can cost thousands of dollars. With Expert Picks, Match is bringing human touch back to dating apps.



About Match

Match, the dating app, is available for download on iTunes and Google Play. Members can experience Match in eight languages and available in 25 countries across five continents. Founded in 1995, Match is the #1 destination for single adults looking for love. Match is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH) and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

