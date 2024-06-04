Match and Jay Shetty Launch New Partnership To Help You Date Differently

According to Match's 13th Annual Singles in America Study, 20% of singles who are actively dating feel that no one is right for them. Match and Jay are tackling this challenge by reimagining the dating journey from the profile all the way to the first date.

"We're asking daters to focus on what truly matters to them - without falling into the habit of dismissing potential matches," said Shetty. "For some time, I've envisioned a platform where individuals could put dating and relationship guidance into practice. We've created a space on Match where people can authentically focus on themselves and adopt a fresh approach to dating."

Match has integrated Jay's expertise across various product touchpoints, where he will offer guidance on first dates, love, and relationships. With the Date Differently Challenge , members can hone in on their biggest dating obstacle and find the key to overcoming it. Additionally, the launch of the new Core Values feature will help Match members lead with what matters most, ranging from family and faith to compassion and gratitude.

"How we meet, date and form relationships continues to evolve - in partnership with Jay, we hope to address some of the pain points daters have been experiencing, and build for the future," said Dushyant Saraph, GM at Match. "We're so excited to bring Jay's insights and wisdom to our community of intentional daters. He has a unique ability to connect and guide people through various life stages, and our partnership will help more people find "the one."

Match's Tools to Help Daters Change Their Mindset

Core Values: Match and Jay have identified 21 of the most meaningful core values, including Adventure, Ambition, Friendship, Humor, Learning, and Optimism. Members can now add their top three core values to their profiles, leading to better matches with like-minded people from the start.





Match and Jay have identified 21 of the most meaningful core values, including Adventure, Ambition, Friendship, Humor, Learning, and Optimism. Members can now add their top three core values to their profiles, leading to better matches with like-minded people from the start. Jay's Content Hub for Deeper Connection: A dedicated, in-app resource with Jay's tips and wisdom on love, connection, and how to date more intentionally.





A dedicated, in-app resource with Jay's tips and wisdom on love, connection, and how to date more intentionally. First Date Ideas Inspired by Jay: Once members start a conversation with a potential partner, they will be prompted with active first date tips and ideas for more meaningful interactions.





Once members start a conversation with a potential partner, they will be prompted with active first date tips and ideas for more meaningful interactions. New Topics Curated by Jay: Profile prompts to get members sharing more than just their favorite movie or TV show (e.g. "A dealbreaker I used to have but now I'm more open to…").

These new, high-touch features enable daters to discover better matches and go on dates that feel more authentic. Coupled with 72 hours ––the feature that gives date-ready members an opportunity to meet other serious singles in real life sooner––Match continues to breathe new life into dating, encouraging singles to challenge the status quo.

To date differently with the help of Jay Shetty, download the Match app in the App Store and Google Play .

About Match

Match, the dating app, is available for download on iTunes and Google Play. Members can experience Match in eight languages and available in 25 countries across five continents. Founded in 1995, Match is the #1 destination for single adults looking for love. Match is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH) and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty, a global bestselling author, award-winning podcast host of On Purpose, and purpose-driven entrepreneur, has made an indelible impact on hearts and minds worldwide. Born in London, he embarked on a transformative journey as a Hindu monk before merging ancient wisdom with the digital world. His podcast, "On Purpose with Jay Shetty", tops the charts as the world's leading Health and Wellness podcast with over 35 million monthly downloads and features influential guests such as President Joe Biden, Oprah, Selena Gomez, Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, Tom Holland, and Kobe Bryant. Jay's books, "Think Like A Monk" and "8 Rules of Love," offer profound insights and have topped bestseller lists. To bring these enlightening teachings from "8 Rules of Love" to life, Jay embarked on his first-ever worldwide tour, "Jay Shetty: Love Rules." Jay's pandemic initiatives and charitable work have made a significant impact, which led to him being awarded Philanthropist of the Year by Pencils of Promise in 2020. Continuing his mission to empower and inspire, Jay co-founded House of 1212—a purpose-driven talent agency representing the world's most influential creators, thought leaders, and innovators. Jay has been featured in publications such as Vogue, The New York Times, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Men's Health, and The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, he has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Nightline. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, as they continue on their shared mission of spreading love, purpose, and positive transformation globally.

SOURCE Match.com