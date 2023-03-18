MATCH DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Match To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTCH) and reminds investors of the May 5, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Match stock or options between November 3, 2021 through January 31, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/MTCH.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Match was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives; (2) as a result, Match was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about Match's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants continued to represent that Tinder was effectively executing on several critical product initiatives that would drive growth for Match in 2022 and beyond. For example, as recently as May 2022, Defendants assured investors that Tinder was "on track" with these product initiatives.

Investors began to learn the truth on August 2, 2022, when Match announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and warned that it expected Tinder's growth to slow in the second half of 2022 as the result of poor product execution. Specifically, Defendants admitted that "Tinder did not deliver on its product roadmap for the first half of the year," forcing Match to delay the launch of several initiatives and optimizations that it had previously expected to generate growth in 2022.

On this news, the price of Match common stock declined $13.47 per share, or more than 17%, from a close of $76.71 per share on August 2, 2022, to close at $63.24 per share on August 3, 2022.

Thereafter, Defendants continued to assure investors that Match had revamped the Tinder team and that the new team was successfully executing on the initiatives. For example, on November 1, 2022, Defendants assured investors that Tinder's "[p]roduct execution is already improving" and that "early results are showing promise."

Investors learned the truth, however, on January 31, 2023, when Match reported disappointing financial results for 2022, including total revenue that missed Match's prior guidance. Defendants largely attributed the shortfall to "weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder, the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed." During an earnings conference call the following day, Defendants further admitted that Tinder had "decelerated as the year went on."

On this news, the price of Match common stock declined $2.71 per share, or 5%, from a close of $54.12 per share on January 31, 2023, to close at $51.41 per share on February 1, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Match's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP