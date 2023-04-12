Match for Homeownership? YES!

Start-up, reCreate Housemates, aims to use matching and share economy to expand access to homeownership

WESTON, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to create our own affordable housing, says Nadera Zawadi Kieta, Founder of reCreate Housemates.

Its founder believes the housing market in its entirety is unaffordable for a significant number of essential working-class Americans. Rents skyrocketed during the pandemic, and housing prices soared. Renters, in particular, are more burdened than ever.

Unlike renters, homeowners reap the benefits even in an unprecedented market of high inflation and interest rates. According to CoreLogic, homeowners realized an average of $14,300 equity gain in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Millennials and Gen Zers are returning home to empty-nester parents. Couples are putting off having children because housing and childcare are just too expensive, especially if they also have substantial school loans. Then there are divorced individuals, like reCreate Housemates' founder and her colleague, who lost their homes in the divorce and re-entered a more expensive housing market. "The light at the end of the tunnel is very dim for many hard-working Americans," says Nadera.

Hence, the launch of reCreate Housemates. It creates a new entry-level access to homeownership, equity gains, and building wealth by matching co-buyers to purchase a home. This would stabilize housing costs for the average renter and can be more affordable than paying the median rent.

reCreate Housemates was built to expand access to homeownership for most income levels. Their platform is fully functional and resourced with professionals ready to serve reCreate Housemates' co-buyer households today.

The platform matches co-buyers who would take a customized Housemates DISC personality assessment, get pre-approved, access credit counseling, realtors, and more to support their co-buying journey.

Things aren't moving fast enough for essential hard-working Americans to access equitable, fair, and inclusive access to affordable homeownership. reCreate Housemates' mission is to create that access. Their founder believes that the journey, when taken together, would get more of us there sooner.

reCreate Housemates was built for us, by us, because now is the time to create our own affordable housing and build wealth while we're at it!

