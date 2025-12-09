Match Group Announces Leadership Transition at Hinge and Strategic Spinout of New Venture, Overtone

Match Group to Lead the Funding Round for AI-driven Overtone and Support Hinge's Long-Term Growth Under Newly Promoted CEO Jackie Jantos

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced a leadership transition at Hinge as Founder and CEO Justin McLeod steps away from the company to launch Overtone, a new standalone AI-driven venture backed by Match Group. As part of the transition, Jackie Jantos, currently Hinge's President and Chief Marketing Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Overtone originated inside Hinge, where McLeod and a dedicated team spent much of 2025 developing the concept with the full support of Match Group. Overtone is an early-stage dating service focused on using AI and voice tools to help people connect in a more thoughtful and personal way. Throughout the year, Match Group and Hinge provided substantial support for Overtone, including a pre-seed financing commitment in 2025 and access to relevant internal learnings and expertise, which accelerated Overtone's early exploration and development.

Match Group plans to lead Overtone's initial funding round in early 2026 and hold a substantial ownership position. This structure gives Overtone a significant head start and positions it as a well-backed and credible entrant in the fast-growing AI connection space. Overtone will operate independently as it continues development; Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff will join its Board of Directors, and Overtone Founder and CEO Justin McLeod will be its Chairman.

"Justin has been an extraordinary innovator and world-class founder, taking Hinge from an early idea to a global leader in intentional dating," said Spencer Rascoff, CEO of Match Group. "We're proud to have incubated Overtone within Hinge and to now lead its funding round as he builds his next venture. With a strong foundation and leadership team in place, Hinge is poised for its next chapter under Jackie's leadership, focused on continued growth and innovation."

McLeod, who founded Hinge in 2011, will remain an advisor to Hinge through March to support the transition. His new company, Overtone, will build on his longstanding commitment to responsible, human-centered technology to support people seeking deeper relationships.

"Building Hinge has been the privilege of my life, and I'm incredibly proud of what the team has created," said McLeod. "The company's momentum, including being on track to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2027, gives me full confidence in where Hinge is headed. I'm grateful for Spencer and Match Group's continued support and excited for what comes next."

As CEO, Jackie Jantos will lead Hinge into its next phase of growth, building on four years of leadership across brand, culture, and product strategy. Under her tenure as President and CMO, Hinge expanded into Europe and Latin America, introduced new product innovations rooted in user insights, and strengthened its cultural relevance with Gen Z, which now represents Hinge's largest audience globally.

"Hinge's mission to help people find meaningful, in-person relationships has never been more important. I am honored to lead this next chapter and to continue building on the strong foundation Justin created. Our focus will remain on intentional innovation that is grounded in culture, creativity, and a deep understanding of how people connect today," said Jackie Jantos, CEO of Hinge.

Hinge remains on a strong growth trajectory, supported by a clear long-term roadmap and a highly experienced leadership team under Jantos. This transition underscores Match Group's focus on innovation and on strengthening the category through apps that deepen human connection. Match Group will continue to invest in Hinge's momentum and in Overtone's development as part of its strategy to shape the future of the category through responsible AI and real-world outcomes.

SOURCE Match Group