Match Group Appoints Tracey Breeden as Head of Safety and Social Advocacy

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Tracey Breeden, former Head of Women's Safety and Gender-Based Violence Operations at Uber, will join the company as its new Head of Safety and Social Advocacy.

In the new role, Breeden will oversee Match Group's trust and safety policies and initiatives across its global portfolio of dating products, including Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, Match, and Plenty of Fish. Breeden will also work with each brands' product teams to continue developing new safety features and investing in new technologies to further cultivate safe and respectful communities across Match Group's products.

Breeden comes to Match Group from Uber where she led global safety initiatives across six continents, advising teams on product development, training, policies, and initiatives that addressed safety and social issues, with a special emphasis on women and marginalized communities. At Uber, Breeden advised on some of Uber's most notable safety products like Safety Center, Ride Check, Emergency Button, and an industry-first sexual misconduct classification system developed in partnership with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the Urban Institute—a system that has been adopted by other companies. She is also a former police officer and investigator with subject matter expertise in sexual assault and domestic violence, and was awarded the medal of valor during her law enforcement career. Breeden has worked with over 200 women's safety groups and advocacy organizations, executing partnerships with 35 sexual violence prevention organizations worldwide.

"The safety of our users is, and has always been existential to our category. We are responsible for millions of meaningful relationships around the world, and it's imperative that our users have positive experiences and meet quality people. But, our platforms also reflect society, and we must all be committed to doing everything we can to eliminate bad behavior, wherever we can. With Tracey coming on board, we are reaffirming our commitment to not just be safety leaders in the dating space, but across the entire tech sector," said Shar Dubey, CEO, Match Group. "Tracey's passion for public safety extends beyond her resume, and I cannot wait to see the impact she will have on our organization."

"I've spent my entire career fighting to create safe spaces for all people so I'm excited to bring my passion for promoting safety and advocacy to Match Group and its brands," said Tracey Breeden, Vice President, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy, Match Group. "Corporations play an important role in sparking positive, social change but also have a responsibility to help ensure safe experiences for their users. I look forward to developing pathways to more equitable and inclusive solutions when it comes to safety across Match Group's many communities."

Breeden will work directly with the Match Group Advisory Council (MGAC), a group of leading experts and advocates involved in the study and prevention of sexual assault, sex trafficking, abuse, harassment, and similar issues. The council — the first of its kind in the industry — evaluates company policies and makes recommendations on how to improve safety on Match Group platforms. To learn more about MGAC and its members, visit here . Breeden will report to Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Match Group.

Breeden's appointment follows the recent rollout of innovative safety features across Match Group products including the integration on Tinder of Noonlight, a first-of-its-kind personal alarm system, the roll-out of Match's Date Check-In feature, Photo Verification , and the implementation of video chat across the portfolio.

Match Group also works closely with legislators and regulators across the globe to define and pass new safety-focused laws that will help make users across the technology industry safe. The company is a founding member of the Trust & Safety Professional Association and a member of WeProtect Global Alliance , an international movement dedicated to global action to end the sexual exploitation of children online. Match Group has also collaborated with the National Cyber Security Alliance in the U.S. to build best practices for the online dating industry as part of their "Stop. Think. Connect." campaign.

To learn more about Match Group's safety initiatives, visit the safety center here .

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our products are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

