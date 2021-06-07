Match Group Names Jennifer Zephirin As First-Ever Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

DALLAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today named Jennifer Zephirin as the company's first-ever head of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), effective June 7, 2021. Zephirin will be based in New York and work closely with Match Group's executive leadership to build a team that will further develop and execute on the company's commitment to racial and social equity across its global portfolio. She will report to Shar Dubey, Chief Executive Officer of Match Group.

Zephirin joins Match Group from Uber, where she served as the Global Diversity Business Partner for Technology. In that role, Zephirin built a strategy for inclusive recruiting, retention, and development to create a culture of belonging for all employees, focusing on women and employees from other underrepresented groups. In her time at Uber, Zephirin revitalized and pioneered several of Uber's diversity development programs and helped implement diversity-centric external initiatives, including Uber's new Supplier Diversity Program and Uber's anti-racism campaign in Summer of 2020.

"Our platforms create communities that welcome users from every background and demographic around the world," said Shar Dubey. "Jenn has a proven track record building cultures where people from all backgrounds can thrive, and she will be instrumental here at Match Group in continuing to develop a workplace culture that represents our users and understands their hopes and challenges."

"Match Group's brands are known all over the world for making connections that have profound effects on people's lives," said Jennifer Zephirin. "It's all too rare an opportunity to work with a tech CEO who is a woman, much less a woman of color. I am very much looking forward to working with Shar and the fantastic team that's in place to further grow and build an inclusive environment where employees can fully thrive as their true selves, and continue to create meaningful connections for millions of people around the world."

Prior to her work at Uber, Zephirin was a consultant to brands including Unilever and the Levo Institute, where she developed strategies to build diverse and effective teams. She also served as Visa's Director of Diversity and Inclusion, developing their first Leadership Development program for underrepresented communities and leading Visa's first appearance in San Francisco's Pride Parade. Zephirin began her career with roles at FactSet Research Systems and NERA Economic Consulting.

