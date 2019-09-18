Match Group Names Thomas Gaissmaier Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today the appointment of Thomas Gaissmaier as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 30, 2019. Gaissmaier will be based in New York and responsible for leading Match Group's global Human Resources functions, including talent efforts, company culture, diversity and inclusion strategy and integration across Match Group's growing international portfolio.

Gaissmaier joins Match Group from 21st Century Fox, where he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer in charge of global talent practices and was critical in the integration planning for its merger with the Walt Disney Company.

Match Group CEO, Mandy Ginsberg, said: "As we conducted our search for a new Chief Human Resources Officer, it became very clear that Thomas was exactly what we're looking for as we expand our portfolio and footprint across Asia and the Middle East. I know Thomas is eager to roll up his sleeves and help us scale our talent efforts, prioritize employee retention and elevate our diversity and inclusion strategies — all while streamlining these efforts to be more effective for every brand on a global basis."

Gaissmaier said: "I'm incredibly excited to join Match Group and its iconic portfolio of dating brands, all of which have a profound impact on the lives of people across the world. It's an exciting time of growth and evolution for the company and I look forward to getting started."

Gaissmaier has extensive experience across various business and human resources verticals. Prior to 21st Century Fox, Gaissmaier spent nearly two decades at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he led the Human Resource practice in North America and was a member of the global leadership team of the People & Organization practice. While there, he also led teams focused on M&A, business management and growth strategy. Prior to his career at BCG, Gaissmaier was a television and radio news reporter in his native Germany.

Gaissmaier has a Master of Political Science, Journalism and Law from the University of Hamburg and a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD.

