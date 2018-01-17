Match Group To Audiocast Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will audiocast a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, February 6, Match Group will publish its fourth quarter results along with a supplemental investor presentation, which may include certain forward-looking information, at http://ir.mtch.com.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at http://ir.mtch.com.