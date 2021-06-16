Match Group's BLK Launches Atlanta Takeover as Next Phase of "Once You Go BLK" Campaign

DALLAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLK , the largest dating app made for Black singles with over 5 million downloads to-date, is now reframing what it means to "go BLK," through empowering messaging about the positive outcomes and implications of being part of both the Black and BLK communities.

The campaign kicks off in Atlanta, known as the "Black Mecca" for its high population of young Black singles, and its influence on Black American culture, including music, fashion, and other entertainment. The takeover is a continuation of the "Once You Go BLK" (OYGB) campaign first launched in February 2021.

The campaign was created in partnership with Majority , the marketing agency co-founded by Shaquille O'Neal earlier this year that's built upon a diversity-led talent model.

"Atlanta seemed like the perfect place to launch this next phase of "Once You Go BLK" given its vibrant community of young Black singles," said Jonathan Kirkland, BLK Head of Brand & Marketing. "We're excited to work with local community partners to create unique experiences that foster connections both on and offline."

This campaign includes partnering with Black-owned businesses to curate experiences for BLK members – including a "Find Your Partner" Spades Tournament in partnership with the Trap Music Museum – creating content with Collab Crib influencers (one of the first mainstream Black "creator mansions") and a social partnership with butter.atl to spotlight some of the city's most eligible bachelor/ettes, continuing the dating app's mission to help Black singles find love:

"Black love is making each other feel important as a BLACK PERSON, feel valued as a BLACK PERSON, and be heard as a BLACK PERSON. It's very important because Black people feel like they aren't good enough because they're Black. It's great to have that [one] someone that loves you and the skin you're in," said Atlanta BLK user Henni.

BLK will also donate funds to help with vaccination efforts within the Black community, following their recent joint initiative with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccines.

"BLK celebrates and advances Black culture and the power of Black connection, so it was only fitting that we partner to bring this campaign to life right in our hometown," said Asmirh Davis, Chief Strategy Officer at Majority.

OYGB will continue to roll out additional video assets, influencer amplification, corporate partnerships, with these themes remaining prominent in all ongoing messaging for future marketing activations throughout 2021.

ABOUT BLK:

A subsidiary of Match Group, BLK was introduced in August 2017 and is currently the leading dating and lifestyle app for Black singles. With a goal of helping users find love at its core and over 5 million downloads to date , BLK has built a community and space where Black love in all its forms and expressions can happen every day. BLK's mission is simple: bring Black people together to spark meaningful connections.

SOURCE BLK

Related Links

https://www.blk-app.com

