Match Launches New Feature Designed to Combat Dating App Burnout

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Match , the app for adults who are serious about dating, announced the launch of 72 Hours, a new feature designed to give date-ready members an opportunity to meet other serious singles in real life sooner. Match believes that three days can change everything, and this new timed experience helps those who are committed to finding a relationship start meaningful conversations, while avoiding the endless game of messaging and churning through options.

According to Match's 12th annual Singles in America study , less than half of young singles felt excited or enthusiastic about dating with 64% of online daters reporting they felt burnt out in their dating lives. 72 Hours is designed to combat this problem of browsing burnout caused by matches that don't lead to meaningful conversations by showing people nearby who are ready to meet ahead of the weekend.

"Singles are fatigued with dating apps; they are seeking real, meaningful connection," said Dushyant Saraph, General Manager of Match. "As the iconic brand that changed the way we date, we want to take on daters' frustrations and improve the dating app process. With 72 Hours, we're providing a space that better aligns with singles' intentions to see conversations through with others who want to do the same, bring more fun to the dating experience, and create more real-life connection."

Date-ready members can sign up from Monday through Thursday, before the live in-app experience begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. local time and ends on Sunday at midnight local time. Once the experience starts, participants will have the ability to look at nearby profiles based on location and send a message. This map-first design shows other members in their approximate location with the same intentions and dating mindset to connect and start a conversation. Members can also expand the participant pool by age and location, and there will be no more than 15 people on the map at any given time to make options less overwhelming. There will be a timer that counts down to the end of the experience when chats will disappear, and members can opt into the following week's experience if interested.

72 Hours will initially launch in New York this week to all Match members and will roll out nationwide over the coming months. To experience 72 Hours, download the Match app in the App Store and Google Play .

