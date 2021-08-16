Match Made In Texas: Whataburger And Academy Sports + Outdoors Launch New Apparel Collaboration

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors have launched an exclusive line worthy of a Texas-sized summer celebration: the first-ever Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger co-branded apparel.

Breathable short-sleeved woven fishing shirts, long-sleeved lightweight performance crew shirts, boat shorts and caps are all part of the new lineup. True to Academy's Magellan Outdoors brand, the apparel was made with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, and some of the unique designs pay tribute to the menu items fans can get 24 hours a day, seven days a week at Whataburger.

"We had fun working with Academy and their Magellan Outdoors brand to design Whataburger apparel we know our fans will be hooked on," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We hope our Family Members and fans enjoy hitting the waterways sporting some of these brand-new items."

The full lineup is available for a limited time only, so visit one of Academy Sports + Outdoors' 106 locations across Texas before it's too late. Customers who spend $20 or more in-store on products within the collection will receive a free, special-edition Whataburger and Magellan Outdoors table tent, while supplies last.

Fans in other parts of the country can also grab the exclusive gear online at academy.com/shop-whataburger and a select number of designs will be available on Whataburger's online Whatastore at Whatastore.com.

"This is the first-ever collaboration between Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors' exclusive Magellan Outdoors brand – it's the secret sauce to fishing fashion," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors' senior vice president of marketing. "We're excited to pair two iconic Texas brands together for a fun summer treat you can only find at Academy."

Prices vary by item and are available while supplies last.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 850 locations across its 14-state footprint, and sales of more than $2.8 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com or pivot-you.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.

About Academy

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

