Match (MTCH) Alert: Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Match Group, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) ("Match") for violations of federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it had sued Match for exploiting messages from fraudulent accounts to induce non-subscribers to sign-up for subscriptions. Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, stated: "We believe that Match.com conned people into paying for subscriptions via messages the company knew were from scammers." The FTC further alleges Match deceived consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions, failing to resolve disputed charges, and intentionally making it difficult to terminate subscriptions.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Match shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

