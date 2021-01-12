ARDSLEY ON HUDSON, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match My Email ("MME") for Salesforce has released a new module of its data integration service for Microsoft 365. MME now offers automated calendar sync together with its highly rated email integration app for users of Salesforce and Office 365.

Match My Email Releases Calendar Sync Module for Office 365 and Salesforce Match My Email extends its email integration service for Microsoft 365 and Salesforce to include automated calendar sync in the cloud

As an ISVForce Partner, Match My Email transforms Salesforce from a static CRM based on manual data entry into a dynamic data-driven CRM that automatically captures customer and user behavior in the cloud. MME is the alternative to Einstein Activity Capture because it permanently uploads email and calendar data into a Salesforce ORG for future reference or reporting purposes. MME is estimated to save users hours of time per month entering, accessing and sharing customer data. It provides sales managers with a real-time single timeline of customer engagement at their fingertips, while offering Salesforce admins the convenience of remote provisioning, configuration and customization. Match My Email can be activated for Microsoft 365 users without any user involvement by a Microsoft 365 Global Admin.

The new calendar sync module is pure cloud technology. The Match My Email cloud connects directly to Office 365 through its API and copies email and calendar data automatically into Salesforce records. The app is always on, 24/7/365 and device independent. Match My Email is set up and forget because it is password persistent and updates are done remotely by a Salesforce Admin through its Control Panel.

The MME calendar sync module for Office 365 starts at $4.00 per user per month. Volume discounts are available on implementations of 11 or more seats.

About Match My Email, Inc.

Match My Email has been an industry leader on the Salesforce AppExchange for over 10 years and is rated 4.9 out of 5.0 stars. Providing a cloud-based email solution for Salesforce users, the app's focus has been providing fast and responsive Salesforce email integration services to all its clients. Match My Email has its Headquarters in Ardsley-on-Hudson, New York, with support centers across North America and Europe.

Media Contact:

Simone Duncan

914-712-3352

[email protected]

SOURCE Match My Email

Related Links

https://www.matchmyemail.com

