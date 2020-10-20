Match My Email, The Customizable Alternative to Salesforce's Einstein Activity Capture (EAC)

ARDSLEY ON HUDSON, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Match My Email provides Salesforce Administrators with an email integration option that's flexible enough to work with any org and reliable enough to be trusted by the largest enterprise customers. The new release is headlined by the app's addition of capturing emails on Salesforce's Activities Timeline as Enhanced Email objects to its suite of email matching options. Here are seven reasons why Match My Email should be considered as the best available Sync & Stream substitute to Einstein Activity Capture on the AppExchange.



1. Activity Data Stored in Salesforce With MME

Activities captured using Einstein are not housed on the same servers as Salesforce, which causes a host of headaches for Salesforce Admins and users. Chief among these issues is the inability to use standard Salesforce reports on Activities. Secondarily, but no less important, is that if a company deactivates EAC, the messages that they have stored will be lost and irretrievable. Not the case with Match My Email!

2. Duration of Storage

Match My Email offers advantages in where the data is stored, but it also has an advantage in how long emails are retained. Einstein will retain emails for six months, whereas Match My Email will permanently store emails.

3. Attachments

Einstein Activity Capture will not bring in attachments to emails. Match My Email brings in attachments and stores attachments as related files on their corresponding record page.

4. Importing Legacy Emails

Companies that are new to Salesforce are not always startups. Most have important email correspondence with customers that they'll need to capture in Salesforce. Match My Email can import legacy emails, unlike EAC.

5. Match to Custom Records

Einstein works only with the Sales Cloud and the six standard Salesforces records (Leads, Contacts, Accounts, Cases, Opportunities and Campaigns). Users can pay for custom object support at the exuberant rate of $50 per user per month; far more than the cost of a Match My Email subscription. We know that many Salesforce users picked Salesforce as their CRM because of its high degree of customizability. Match My Email accommodates to match emails to custom record types.

6. Easy Administration

As a cloud-based app, Match My Email centralizes email integration administration into the hands of a company's Salesforce Admin. If a company's email is hosted on GSuite or Microsoft365, users will not be hassled for app-specific passwords, nor need to follow set up steps on their own. Unlike EAC, we can integrate with MacMail, Zimbra, Exchange servers or any other email server. Further, an admin can customize sharing settings by person and profiles, not just by object.

7. Support

The reviews of Match My Email on its Salesforce's AppExchange listing speak for themselves. "Match My Email is an outstanding product and offers great customer support. I never have to wait very long for a response if I have an issue to resolve. I would recommend this software"

