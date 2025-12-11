Match Perfumes Officially Launches in the U.S.

To celebrate its stateside debut, Match Perfumes hosted an exclusive gathering in New York City, drawing press, beauty and fashion insiders, and VIP talent including; supermodel Shanina Shaik, 2x MF Boxing Champion Slim Albaher, YouTube star Adam Saleh, and viral TikTok artist Laetitia Ky. Guests sipped custom MATCH craft mocktails, explored a full fragrance bar featuring all 40 scents, and connected through an interactive Find Your Match fragrance card game. A custom engraving station added a personalized touch, while mentalist Jacob Greenwald captivated the room with live magic and mind-reading. The evening concluded with an electric set by &friends, marking a memorable introduction of Match Perfumes to the U.S. market. BFA Photos can be seen here: https://bfa.com/events/52885

In a hyper-competitive fragrance landscape, Match Perfumes stands apart from the rest with its rare combination of premium quality, exceptional value, and full ownership of production. Match Perfumes controls every step of the perfumery process, from formulation to final bottling, with all perfumers working in-house. This vertical approach has allowed the brand to deliver fragrances that feel polished, refined, and unmistakably luxurious, without the luxury markup.

"The market has been flooded with 'inspired-by' perfumes that compromise on quality," said Omar Haimed, President of Empire State Corp, the holding company for Match Perfumes U.S. "We saw a clear gap: customers want luxurious fragrances that actually perform like high-end perfumes, but at a price that makes experimentation and everyday wear possible. Match eliminates that gap. True luxury is not about the name on the bottle. It is about the connection you feel when you find your perfect match."

With a collection of 40 aromatic expressions, each scent is crafted using high end perfume oils engineered to almost exactly mirror the original inspiration, achieving a match rate of over 90%, while maintaining its own elegant identity. The result is a fragrance experience that feels refined and confidently wearable.

"Match was founded on a simple truth: every fragrance in the world can be traced back to just seven original scent origins," said Khalid Alsharafi, Vice President & Director of Marketing Empire State Corp, the holding company for Match Perfumes U.S. "So why do prices differ so dramatically? That is how Match was born. The original perfume at the original price.

The brand offers luxury-inspired fragrances at an accessible $48 price point for all skus, with a U.S. launch introductory price of $30 and brings a modern, global approach to scent and value.

With accessible pricing, refined compositions, and an emphasis on quality rarely seen at this level, Match Perfumes invites customers to build a wardrobe of scents that feel elevated, modern, and personal without compromise.

For more information or to shop the collection visit https://matchperfumesus.com and discover the brand on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/matchperfumesus .

About Match Perfumes

Match Perfumes is a fragrance brand committed to redefining value in luxury-inspired perfumery. By owning its means of production and working exclusively with in-house perfumers, Match creates high-quality, elegant fragrances using potent premium oils to create an olfactory experience offered at an accessible price point. Designed for everyday confidence and quiet sophistication, Match proves that luxury doesn't need to be loud or expensive.

Media Contact: [email protected]

