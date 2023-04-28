MATCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc. - MTCH

NEW ORLEANS, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 5, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Match Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MTCH), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 3, 2021 through January 31, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Match and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mtch/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 5, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Match and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2023, the Company reported disappointing financial results for 2022, including total revenue growth of only 7% YOY, well below its target range in the mid- to high-teens, due to "weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder [the Company's largest brand that accounts for more than half of its revenue], the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed."

On this news, shares of Match fell $2.71 per share, or 5%, from a close of $54.12 per share on January 31, 2023, to close at $51.41 per share on February 1, 2023.

The case is Bardaji v. Match Group, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-00245.

