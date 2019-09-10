Match-Trade Technologies Opens a New Branch Office in India

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of a special Partnership Program last month, Match-Trade Technologies joins forces with the LSSR Group and will open an Official Representative office in India. This is another regional agency after the USA, Poland and Malaysia offices, this time located in Bangalore, India.

"India is one of the fastest-growing forex broker markets, very perspective from our business' viewpoint. That's why we were looking for a trusted partner who would help us address the needs of the growing number of customers from this region. LSSR team have extensive experience in the FX and Crypto industry and perfectly understands the needs of Indian customers. This cooperation will give us direct insight from the market so that we can better adapt our offer to the requirements of local brokers," said Michael Karczewski, COO at Match-Trade Technologies.

LSSR Global Group was founded by Rajasekhar Reddy together with his partners Vinay Hegde and Bharath Kumar - experienced financial market experts. The company gained its position on the market by helping FX brokers register companies and acquire licenses to start their brokerage business, as well as leading them through managing effective payment solutions and marketing strategy afterwards. After establishing the partnership, LSSR will be also exclusively offering Match-Trade's products and services to all Indian customers.

"We've been operating in the financial industry for several years now and it's time to expand our business on a larger scale. India is a very large market with a huge potential, where both small/ novice brokers and large, stable institutions will find their place. Match-Trade offers all-in-one financial technology solutions for startup and existing financial brokerages. We believe our strategic partnership with Match-Trade Technologies will help us gain more market share in India for the Financial Technology Services," commented Rajasekhar Reddy, CEO & Founder of LSSR Global Group.

Match-Trade guarantees its partners full technical support as well as wide access to the company's business know-how and all marketing materials. The partnership program is dedicated to the business consultants and entrepreneurs who have experience in the FX and Crypto services industry and want to develop their careers alongside a renowned technology provider for brokers and institutional clients. For detailed information visit: https://www.match-trade.com/partnership/

