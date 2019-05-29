Matcha Announces Content-Powered Popups to Help Ecommerce Websites Capture More Leads

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matcha , the performance blogging platform for small, direct-to-consumer businesses, today announced content-powered popups to help ecommerce websites convert more blog visitors into leads. The lead conversion feature adds to Matcha's capabilities that allow online businesses to effortlessly publish compelling blog content, distribute articles to the right people, and optimize results with an analytics dashboard.

Early users have seen an average 10 to 20x increase in lead conversion rates while cutting cost per lead by 50 to 75%. One beta customer, Everly , an ecommerce business that sells a natural, sugar-free drink mix, has seen their conversion rate increase nearly 20-fold, growing from less than 1% to 19%. Paid Facebook promotion has resulted in a cost per lead as low as $2.43 and they've slashed the cost of building their email list by 71%.

"Matcha has made it incredibly easy for us to create a high-performing blog. It's helped me better understand my target customer, increase traffic to my site, and build awareness with my audience," says Ryan Gaines, CEO of Everly. "Now, content-powered popups are helping to turn cost-efficient traffic into more leads and build a very engaged email list."

There is a growing consensus that blogging is critical for ecommerce websites to drive growth. In fact, Shopify, the leading ecommerce platform, calls content the "holy grail of growth" in the 2019 article, What Is the Future of Ecommerce? 10 Insights on the Evolution of an Industry . Coming on the heels of Matcha's integration with Shopify, content-powered popups is Matcha's latest innovation to help small businesses automate their blog and use it to drive business growth.

Currently in beta, there is a waitlist for content-powered popups. Interested business owners and marketers can learn more and sign up here .

About Matcha

Matcha is the only performance blogging platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses. Matcha makes it easy to publish professionally produced articles, distribute blog content to acquire traffic and leads from new audiences, and optimize results using content and conversion analytics. In 2018 alone, Matcha helped customers publish 10,000 articles and attract 8.9 million readers to their blogs across the fitness & wellness, beauty & fashion, home & family, outdoor & travel, and food & beverage sectors. For more information, visit getmatcha.com .

