Matcha Market to Reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2036 as Demand for Premium Functional Beverages and Clean-Label Ingredients Accelerates | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the globalMatcha Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by the end of 2026. Between 2026 and 2036, the market is expected to expand to USD 7.2 billion, registering a CAGR of 7.1%. The market is witnessing robust growth as consumers increasingly seek clean-label, plant-based, and antioxidant-rich food and beverage products. Growing awareness of wellness-focused nutrition, premium tea consumption, and functional ingredients is transforming matcha from a traditional beverage ingredient into a mainstream component across food, beverage, and nutraceutical applications.

Food manufacturers, beverage brands, and ingredient suppliers are increasingly emphasizing quality certification, traceable sourcing, and standardized production to comply with evolving food safety regulations and strengthen consumer confidence. The rapid expansion of organized retail, e-commerce platforms, and premium product innovation continues to support global market growth.

Key Market Highlights at a Glance

Market size in 2026: USD 3.6 Billion

USD 3.6 Billion Forecast market size in 2036: USD 7.2 Billion

USD 7.2 Billion CAGR (2026 to 2036): 7.1%

7.1% Leading product in 2026: Culinary Matcha

Culinary Matcha Culinary Matcha share in 2026: 40.0%

40.0% Leading form in 2026: Powder

Powder Powder share in 2026: 70.0%

70.0% Fastest-growing country: India

India India CAGR (2026–2036): 8.6%

8.6% Report scope: Product, Form, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel, Nature, Grade, and Region

Get Detailed Market Forecasts, Competitive Benchmarking, and Pricing Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7863

Why Is the Matcha Market Growing?

Consumers are increasingly shifting toward functional beverages, clean-label foods, and naturally sourced ingredients, creating sustained demand for premium matcha products across global markets. Simultaneously, manufacturers and institutional buyers are placing greater emphasis on ingredient traceability, quality certification, and regulatory compliance, encouraging procurement from trusted suppliers.

Three major factors are accelerating market expansion:

Rising incorporation of matcha into functional beverages, bakery products, confectionery, dairy alternatives, and ready-to-drink formulations .

. Growing premiumization trends and consumer preference for antioxidant-rich, plant-based nutrition .

. Expansion of organized retail, online distribution, and institutional procurement, improving accessibility and product availability worldwide.

Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights, says:

"Companies capable of scaling culinary matcha production while maintaining quality certification, ingredient traceability, and regulatory compliance are expected to strengthen long-term partnerships with food and beverage manufacturers. As procurement increasingly shifts toward specification-led sourcing, suppliers delivering consistent quality and reliable production capabilities will gain a significant competitive advantage."

Which Product Leads the Matcha Market?

Culinary Matcha is projected to dominate the market, accounting for 40.0% of global demand in 2026. Its leadership is supported by widespread adoption across commercial food manufacturing, cafés, bakery products, ready-to-drink beverages, and institutional foodservice operations.

Supporting Highlights

Culinary Matcha accounts for 40.0% of total market demand in 2026.

of total market demand in 2026. Traditional Matcha continues serving premium consumer and ceremonial applications.

Ready-to-Drink Matcha products are gaining momentum as convenience beverage consumption increases.

Why Does Powder Dominate the Form Segment?

Powder is expected to capture 70.0% of global demand in 2026 owing to its superior processing compatibility, formulation flexibility, extended shelf life, and manufacturing efficiency across industrial food production systems.

Supporting Highlights

Powder accounts for 70.0% market share in 2026.

market share in 2026. Liquid formulations continue expanding within beverage manufacturing.

Capsules and tablets are witnessing increasing adoption in nutraceutical applications.

Which Applications Are Driving Market Growth?

The Food & Beverages segment continues to generate the highest demand as manufacturers increasingly incorporate matcha into beverages, dairy products, bakery items, confectionery, and functional foods.

Institutional buyers and commercial food processors continue increasing procurement volumes for certified matcha ingredients.

Supporting Highlights

Food & Beverages remains the largest application segment.

Foodservice contributes approximately 35.0% of end-use demand.

of end-use demand. Online retail and organized distribution continue strengthening market accessibility globally.

Access the Full Report PDF for Comprehensive Market Insights and Future Growth Opportunities. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-7863

What Are the Main Market Dynamics?

Drivers

Growing consumer awareness regarding clean-label nutrition, antioxidant-rich ingredients, and functional wellness products is accelerating demand for premium matcha. Regulatory requirements surrounding ingredient traceability and food safety certification are further encouraging adoption across commercial food manufacturing.

Restraints

Raw material price fluctuations, quality certification costs, supply chain complexities, and increasingly stringent regulatory compliance requirements continue creating operational challenges for manufacturers.

Trends

The market is witnessing increased investment in:

Premium culinary matcha formulations

Sustainable sourcing initiatives

Organic certifications

Functional food innovation

Digital B2B procurement platforms

Clean-label product development

Which Countries Are Growing Fastest in the Matcha Market?

Asia-Pacific continues to lead global expansion, supported by production capacity growth, increasing domestic consumption, and regulatory modernization.

Country CAGR (2026–2036) India 8.6 % China 8.3 % Germany 6.8 % United States 6.2 % Japan 5.8 %

Who Are the Key Players in the Matcha Market?

Competition is centered on product quality, integrated supply chains, processing expertise, certification capabilities, and global distribution networks.

Key companies include:

ITO EN Ltd.

The AOI Tea Company

Marukyu Koyamaen

Aiya Co. Ltd.

Midori Spring Ltd.

Encha

DoMatcha

Pure Matcha

Matcha Love

Mizuba Tea Co.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of the Matcha Market in 2026?

The Matcha Market is estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2026.

What will be the market value by 2036?

The market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2036.

What is the CAGR of the Matcha Market?

The market is expected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR between 2026 and 2036.

Which product leads the market?

Culinary Matcha leads the market with a 40.0% share in 2026.

Which form dominates the market?

Powder remains the leading form, accounting for 70.0% of global demand.

Which application generates the highest demand?

Food & Beverages remains the largest application segment.

Which country is projected to grow the fastest?

India is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.6% through 2036.

Explore In-Depth Food & Beverages Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/food-and-beverage

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