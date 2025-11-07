Matchbox Design Group Joins ABA Partner Network, Launches New Brand and Website to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Banks and Financial Institutions

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchbox Design Group, a nationally recognized digital agency specializing in web design, SEO, and digital strategy for banks, announced its membership in the American Bankers Association (ABA) Partner Network, marking a major step in the agency's growing commitment to the financial services industry. The announcement coincides with a complete brand refresh and the launch of their new website, reflecting Matchbox's sharpened focus on helping banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and wealth managers modernize their digital presence.

"Joining the ABA Partner Network reinforces our long-term investment in understanding the unique challenges facing banks — from accessibility and compliance to performance and customer trust," said Brent Feldman, CEO of Matchbox Design Group. "We've refined our own brand and digital experience to mirror what we help our clients achieve — clarity, confidence, and measurable results online."

Momentum in the Banking Space

Matchbox Design Group's financial services practice has grown rapidly over the past two years, with a 40% increase in banking and financial-sector projects since 2023. The agency partners with regional and community banks to deliver compliant, high-performing websites that align marketing, technology, and user experience.

The new MatchboxDesignGroup.com reflects that specialization — highlighting the agency's process-driven approach, accessibility expertise, and deep understanding of regulated industries.

The Digital Imperative for Banks

As nearly 80% of consumers now begin their banking journey online (source: American Bankers Association), financial institutions are racing to improve digital experience and visibility. Matchbox's verticalized approach helps banks bridge that gap — integrating UX, SEO, and AI optimization to meet the evolving expectations of digital-first customers while maintaining compliance and security.

"Banks are expected to do more digitally than ever before," Feldman added. "Our team's focus is helping financial brands grow by connecting trust, technology, and design — and we've aligned our new brand to reflect that mission."

About Matchbox Design Group

Founded in 2006, Matchbox Design Group is a St. Louis–based digital agency specializing in web design, development, SEO, and strategy. The agency partners with organizations nationwide to deliver accessible, secure, and high-performing digital experiences. As a proud member of the American Bankers Association Partner Network, Matchbox is helping financial institutions modernize how they engage customers and strengthen their online presence.

