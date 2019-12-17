Matchbox Dreams: A New Children's Book Designed to Read Aloud

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new children's book, Matchbox Dreams, www.matchboxdreams.com, recently released by Douglas Schwartz, aims to have more families create a tradition of reading aloud to their children.

According to Candace Kendle, co-founder of ReadAloud.org, "As a scientist, I have learned that recent research tells us that by age 3, the gap is showing up in early brain development between children whose parents read to them and those who do not. Reading shouldn't be a silent task, it should be engaging and animated. Children learn words through interaction."*

Inspired by The Chronicles of Narnia, Harry Potter, and The Wizard of Oz Series, Douglas created a new world called Dreamland which is inhabited by colorful, mischievous, and funny characters who contribute to adventures found amongst the pages. Unlike other children's books, Matchbox Dreams does not have witches, dragons, monsters, nor any evil villains which may scare children and cause nightmares.

"Douglas has a wonderful gift of storytelling and will stand out wonderfully in the market! I have read many children's books, and this one has been by far one of the best children's books I've seen in ages! Matchbox Dreams is amazingly well written. It's easy to fall in love with the main characters. They are easily relatable from a child's point of view. The book is also very appealing as an adult/parent/caregiver, to become part of a shareable nighttime ritual to induce a relaxed, creative sleep within the youngsters they care for. I can also see older children reading this willingly. Overall this is an amazingly charming book by a wonderfully charming author! I can see the possibilities of cartoons and movies as well," stated Jennifer, a mother of five and book reviewer.

About the Author

Douglas graduated with a degree in Psychology and a Master's in Mass Communication. He writes stories, inspired by the tales he used to tell his daughters during their childhood. Now, with his daughters grown up, and each with three children, he has been enlisted again to start creating stories to be read to their children.

Matchbox Dreams is available as an ebook at Kindle and a printed book at Amazon.com

Contact: Douglas Schwartz, www.matchboxdreams.com

