Matchbox Sawgrass Mills Announces New Brunch Menu

"At matchbox, we aim to set a higher standard for casual dining, and brunch is no exception," says Pete Smith, general manager of matchbox sawgrass mills. "Our culinary team has worked tirelessly to bring the community some original and exciting new dishes for this weekend tradition using only fresh and premium ingredients."

New items on the matchbox sawgrass mills brunch menu include chilaquiles, which are breakfast nachos with chorizo, pico de gallo, green chile sauce and black bean chipotle sour cream ($13.5); blueberry muffin French toast with lemon and salted almond streusel ($13); and the m.u.b.s. (matchbox ultimate breakfast sandwich) with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, cheddar and breakfast potatoes ($12.5). There is also a new line of Bloody Marys, including the matchbox signature bloody, with candied bacon, Bulleit bourbon, house bloody mix, and a salt + sugar rim ($12); as well as the cucumber-jalapeño, with jalapeño-infused tequila, muddled cucumber and a kosher salt rim ($10).

In addition, members of matchbox's Match Made Rewards program can visit the restaurant anytime through June 30, 2018 to enjoy brunch and receive $10 off their meal (valid for one use only with a $25 minimum spend not including tax or gratuity).

"We hope South Floridians will bring their family and friends to matchbox to try our new brunch items and see for themselves how we bring our own distinct flavor to some classics," Smith says. "There is something for everyone on this menu."

Brunch at matchbox sawgrass mills is served Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. To view the full brunch and Bloody Mary menu, visit http://bit.ly/matchboxbrunch. Call (754) 701-3731 to make a brunch reservation.

Located in the east end of the Colonnade Outlets section of Sawgrass Mills, matchbox provides a sophisticated urban, cozy and welcoming ambiance. The two-story location boasts a 58-seat indoor/outdoor bar, private event accommodations, and an eight-seat chef's table with a close-up view of the kitchen. Centered around fresh, premium ingredients, the diverse menu offers wood-fired pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and private label wine, as well as a full bar with handcrafted specialty cocktails.

About matchbox vintage pizza bistro

Bubbling thin-crust pizzas, local beer, and a cool vibe have made matchbox vintage pizza bistro the gathering place for a fun, friendly, casual dining experience any night of the week. The restaurant group's Florida location opened at Sawgrass Mills in April 2017. Fifty cents of every pizza sold goes to No Kid Hungry to end child hunger in America. matchbox sawgrass mills is open Monday – Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Happy hour is offered Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – close. Saturday brunch is served from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call (754) 701-3731 or visit www.matchboxrestaurants.com/sawgrass-mills.

