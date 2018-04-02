Matchbox Sawgrass Mills to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary with Original Culinary Creations

"We like to have fun and bring the whole community together, and celebrating for just one day isn't enough," said Eric Brannon, area director of operations. "Our weeklong celebration will center around some new and exciting original creations that our culinary team has come up with using our fresh ingredients and homemade specialties."

For the week of April 16, 2018, matchbox sawgrass mills will offer an original Garlic Gulf Shrimp Pizza with garlic white sauce, tomato, Parmesan cheese, and basil (small, $14; large, $21); as well as a Roseberry Punch cocktail with blackberry gastrique, rosemary syrup, vodka, lemon, and bubbles ($10). In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, $1 of every special pizza sold will go to Autism Speaks, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support.

Guests can also receive a free "The Classic" brownie sundae dessert with the purchase of an entrée upon request/mention.

"Over this past year, we have enjoyed immersing ourselves in the community and proving that we offer much more than a casual dining experience," said Brannon. "From our artisan ingredients and hand-pulled mozzarella to our craft cocktails, we are setting a higher standard of casual dining for all to enjoy."

Located in the east end of the Colonnade Outlets section of Sawgrass Mills, matchbox provides a sophisticated urban, cozy and welcoming ambiance. The two-story location boasts a 58-seat indoor/outdoor bar, private event accommodations, and an eight-seat chef's table with a close-up view of the kitchen. Centered around fresh, premium ingredients, the diverse menu offers wood-fired pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and private label wine, as well as a full bar with handcrafted specialty cocktails.

About matchbox vintage pizza bistro

Bubbling thin-crust pizzas, local beer, and a cool vibe have made matchbox vintage pizza bistro the gathering place for a fun, friendly, casual dining experience any night of the week. The restaurant group's Florida location opened at Sawgrass Mills in April 2017. Fifty cents of every pizza sold goes to No Kid Hungry to end child hunger in America. matchbox sawgrass mills is open Monday – Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Happy hour is offered Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – close. Saturday brunch is served from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call (754) 701-3731 or visit www.matchboxrestaurants.com/sawgrass-mills.

