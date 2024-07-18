MATCHBOX TWENTY HONORED WITH SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Enduring pop group recognized for its status as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that Matchbox Twenty has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The honor for the band responsible for such hits as "Push," "3AM," "Unwell," "Bent," and "If You're Gone" recognizes their stature as one of the most streamed creators in the organization's 20+ year history of administering digital performance royalties.

Photo: (L-R) Matchbox Twenty members Paul Doucette, Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, and Kyle Cook receive the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award backstage prior to a performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo credit: Ashley Haer)

"It's not hard to understand why Matchbox Twenty continues to delight an ever-growing fan base – between their legacy of hits, plus new music and packed tour dates nearly three decades into their career, the band is as vital today as they were at their start," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "We are thrilled and honored to present Matchbox Twenty with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

"What a great honor it is to have Sound Exchange bestow us with their Hall of Fame award," said Matchbox Twenty guitarist Kyle Cook. "To me it affirms through earnings the hard work and dedication we in Matchbox Twenty put into the music we make."

About Matchbox Twenty

Matchbox Twenty has quietly woven their songs into the very fabric of American popular culture. The band has sold over 50 million records worldwide, dominated charts, garnered multiple GRAMMY Award nominations, and played to millions of fans in arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across continents.

Earning hits in each of the last three decades, Matchbox Twenty has gone from perennially dominating radio airwaves and ruling MTV to piling up streams in the billions, speaking to the enduring appeal of their music. Fueled by such classic songs as "Real World," "Back 2 Good" and the No. 1 smash hits "Push" and "3AM," 1996's Diamond-certified Yourself or Someone Like You proved a worldwide sensation and instantly established the band as global superstars. 2000 saw the band release the four-times Platinum Mad Season, containing the No. 1 singles "Bent" and "If You're Gone." Their third release, More Than You Think You Are, also was certified double-Platinum and featured the No. 1 hit, "Unwell." 2007's greatest hits compilation album with six new songs, "Exile On Mainstream" yielded yet another No. 1 track, "How Far We've Come," while 2012's North, exploded into the top position on the Billboard 200 release – Matchbox Twenty's first-ever chart-topper and No. 1 debut.

The band sounded refreshed as ever on 2023's Where the Light Goes, benefiting from the musicians' respective solo journeys. Rob Thomas has proven one of the most highly decorated artists of recent years – releasing five solo albums and receiving three GRAMMY Awards, 11 BMI Awards, the first-ever Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award, two Billboard "Songwriter of the Year" honors, and top 5 placement on Billboard's Top 20 Hot 100 Songwriters (2000-2011). Meanwhile, Paul Doucette has scored and contributed original music to film and television series such as Utopia, For All Mankind, and more.

To learn about Matchbox Twenty, visit: https://matchboxtwenty.com/

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 700,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $11 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange